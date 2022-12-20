Losses during PFI hartal: Kerala HC directs additional chief secretary to appear in person

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday expressed its displeasure over the state government’s failure to implement its directive to initiate revenue recovery proceedings against the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) and its general secretary for recovering Rs 5.2 crore towards the damage caused to public property during the flash strike called by the outfit. The court also directed the additional chief secretary (home) to appear in person before it on December 23.

A Division Bench comprising Justice A K Jayasankaran Nambiar and Justice Muhammed Nias C P said: “the state government cannot adopt a callous attitude when called upon to implement the directions of the court, especially in matters of public interest and involving destruction of public property. We, therefore, direct the additional chief secretary (Home) to be personally present before the court on Friday,” said the Bench.

The court said that the government’s attitude cannot be accepted and it was “per se disrespectful to the directions of the court.”

Despite the peremptory directions in the past, directing the state government, through the additional chief secretary, to take immediate steps by invoking the provisions of the Revenue Recovery Act to proceed against the assets/properties of the organisation as well as the personal assets of its office-bearers including the secretary, nothing substantial has been done by the state to comply with the order.

After examining the affidavit filed by the state government, the court expressed displeasure as it sought some more time to implement the court order.

SPECIAL QUEUE INTRODUCED IN SABARIMALA, TDB TELLS HC

Kochi: The Travancore Devasom Board on Monday informed the High Court that a special queue for senior citizens, persons with disabilities and also children below 10 years has been introduced in Sabarimala Sannidhanam from December 18. The state took the decision based on the court’s order. Meanwhile, the division bench comprising Justice Anil K Narendran and Justice P G Ajithkumar directed the KSRTC to provide temporary barricades in front of the ticketing counters at Pampa-Triveni to avoid crowding while boarding buses. The Pathanamthitta district collector told the court that it has been decided to facilitate a queue system at Pampa-Triveni and KSRTC would install temporary barricades in front of ticketing counter.

