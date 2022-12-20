Home States Kerala

Nibras on cloud nine after Argentina win

The video of the boy bursting into tears after Messi’s squad lost to Saudi had gone viral

Published: 20th December 2022 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2022 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

Nibras Maniyanodi receiving a memento on Monday

By Pooja Nair
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: When Lionel Messi is being widely appreciated for the glorious victory of Argentina in the  football World Cup in Qatar after a gap of 36 years, an eighth grader from Trikaripur in Kasaragod is busy moving from one venue to the other attending receptions. Nibras Maniyanodi, whose bursting into tears caught the attention of social media, is now back from Qatar after watching the tournament live.

It was after the video went viral that a Payyannur-based travel agency, Smart Travel, gave a surprise to Nibras with a ticket to Qatar to watch his favourite team and its captain Lionel Messi play.

In the video, Nibras tells his friends, who trolled him, that Argentina is going to come back as there are more matches to be played. He also predicted that Messi will go on to score a hat-trick. Neither Nibras nor his friends expected the video to have such an impact. But just like Nibras’ prediction, Argentina registered a tremendous victory.

Talking to TNIE, Nibras said, “Though I was crying after Argentina lost to Saudi Arabia in the first match, I was sure that Messi and his team will make a massive comeback and will lift the golden cup. Even now tears fill my eyes as Argentina lifts the cup, but this time it is the tears of happiness.”

In the finals, Nibras shouted the name of his favourite player Messi as loud as possible. His parents and Nibras arranged a grand party in his house with crackers, sweets and lot more things to celebrate the victory. He watched the finals along with his friends, neighbours and his family members, who are now treating him as a celebrity of the house and the village.

Nibras, who himself is a key football player for his school and local club teams, learned to play the game at a very young age. Since he started watching matches on TV, Messi and Argentina have been close to his heart.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FIFA World Cup
India Matters
Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
LS adjourned amid heated exchanges between BJP, Opposition members over Kharge's 'dog' remark
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena (Photo | ANI)
Delhi L-G directs chief secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from AAP for political advertisements
Justice DY Chandrachud. (File Photo | PTI)
SC disposes of 6,844 cases since Chandrachud took over as CJI
Image of Naxalites used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Recruitment of young girls in Naxalite outfit: NIA files charge sheet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp