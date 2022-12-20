Opposition Leader V D Satheesan attacks Kerala govt over buffer zone issue

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition Leader V D Satheesan has posed a slew of questions before Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on the raging buffer zone issue. Talking to reporters at the Cantonment House, Satheesan demanded to know why the State Government included human-inhabited areas in the buffer zone.

Casting serious aspersions on the LDF Government for not heeding the Opposition's demand to have a physical survey, Satheesan demanded to know whether Pinarayi would own up to the responsibility in case of a setback in the Supreme Court.

"Why did the LDF Government come out with a second order, which lacks clarity? Why did the government decide to hold only satellite surveys? Why were the revenue and local self-government departments avoided from the survey? Why was the satellite survey report kept hidden for 3.5 months when it was actually received on Aug 29?" asked Satheesan.

He also blamed the LDF Government for not keeping a tab on what the expert committee had done. Satheesan did not leave the expert committee either. The opposition leader said the committee didn't do anything as per its given mandate. The SC order had mentioned an interim report and another final report, to be released within three months.

