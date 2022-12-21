Complaint against Kozhikode MCH over disrespect to tribal youth’s body

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The family members of a 17-year-old boy have filed a complaint with the state health department and Health Minister Veena George against the Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital authorities for showing disrespect to the dead body of their son who died due to sickle cell anaemia. The body of Abhijith of Panamaram Puthurkunnu Colony in Wayanad, who died on Monday, was handed over to the relatives without removing the cannula attached to his arm to administer medicine. The health minister has ordered a probe into the complaint. Abhijith was admitted to the Kozhikode MCH on Monday morning after his condition worsened and died the same day. The cannula came to notice after the dead body was brought home. After being informed by an Asha worker, the health workers from the nearby hospital reached and removed the cannula from the body of the boy. The family members and the people’s representatives in the region have expressed their anguish over the incident.