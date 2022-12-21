NSO data says price rise in Kerala surpassed national average in November

M S Vidyanandan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For the first time this year, price rise in Kerala surpassed the national average in November, official data showed. Retail inflation based on Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 5.90 pc in Kerala while the national figure was 5.88 pc, as per the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO).

Inflation is showing a downward trend in Kerala but at a slower pace compared to many other states. For most of the year, Kerala had managed to rein in retail inflation, especially food prices. While the country’s inflation rate ranged between 5.88 pc (November) and 7.79 pc (April) in 2022, Kerala’s figures swung between 3.92 pc (February) and 6.45 pc (September).

A comparison of February and November shows that the ‘fuel and light’ category saw the highest price increase in Kerala. The NSO has six categories of goods and services to assess the inflation rate. They are ‘food and beverages’, ‘pan, tobacco and intoxicants’, ‘clothing and footwear’, ‘housing’, ‘fuel and light’ and ‘miscellaneous’.

The CPI for ‘fuel and light’ is calculated from the prices of different energy products like LPG, kerosene and electricity. It rose by 21.7 points, from 182.6 in February to 204.3 in November. The CPI for ‘miscellaneous’ category consisting of healthcare, education and transport expenses among others, saw the second highest price rise. It rose by 9.3 points - from 164.9 in February to 174.2 in November.

Food and Beverages (non-alcoholic) is the third category that saw an 8 point increase during the period. Even as the government initiated some market intervention programmes like subsidised rice distribution through PDS and Supplyco outlets in early November, it did not have a big impact on the market, it seems. Only a marginal decline of 0.4 points was visible in the food inflation index in November when compared to the previous month.

