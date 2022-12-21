Spotlight on safety of AC mechanics in high-rises

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The lives of workers who install and conduct maintenance on the outdoor units of air-conditioners are often at risk as most of them carry out work without proper safety gear. In one such incident, Rajan, a 58-year-old Vattekunnam native, died after falling from the ninth floor of an apartment building near Edappally toll on Monday evening.

Rajan, who worked as a mechanic for a private agency in Kochi, climbed the sunshade of the building to rectify the issues with the outdoor unit of an AC. However, he lost balance and fell from the ninth floor. Though he was rushed to Ernakulam Government Hospital, he succumbed to injuries. The Kalamassery police registered a case of unnatural death, and the body was handed over to relatives after a postmortem examination on Tuesday.

The incident has raised concerns about the safety of mechanics who have to climb high-rise buildings to repair AC outdoor units.

“It is a dangerous job. The rules stipulate using ropes and hooks while engaging in such work. Usually, we direct our workers to use safety gear while working at buildings under construction. But this should be followed by everyone who has to climb high-rise buildings to work,” said T G Vinod Kumar, district labour officer (Enforcement), Ernakulam.

Vinod said that the department would investigate the matter. “We will look at whether the agency, for which the deceased was working, provided any safety gear. The department has to probe it as part of compensation disbursal,” he said. K Harikumar, district officer, Fire and Rescue Services, said the Supreme Court in 2020 had passed a judgment related to the safety of people working in high-rise buildings.

“Though our department is not a law enforcement agency, we have rescued many workers who got stuck while working in high-rise buildings. Often, the absence of safety gear is what leads to such incidents. It is a major issue as hundreds of high-rises exist in Kochi and new ones are being built rapidly,” he said.

KOCHI: The lives of workers who install and conduct maintenance on the outdoor units of air-conditioners are often at risk as most of them carry out work without proper safety gear. In one such incident, Rajan, a 58-year-old Vattekunnam native, died after falling from the ninth floor of an apartment building near Edappally toll on Monday evening. Rajan, who worked as a mechanic for a private agency in Kochi, climbed the sunshade of the building to rectify the issues with the outdoor unit of an AC. However, he lost balance and fell from the ninth floor. Though he was rushed to Ernakulam Government Hospital, he succumbed to injuries. The Kalamassery police registered a case of unnatural death, and the body was handed over to relatives after a postmortem examination on Tuesday. The incident has raised concerns about the safety of mechanics who have to climb high-rise buildings to repair AC outdoor units. “It is a dangerous job. The rules stipulate using ropes and hooks while engaging in such work. Usually, we direct our workers to use safety gear while working at buildings under construction. But this should be followed by everyone who has to climb high-rise buildings to work,” said T G Vinod Kumar, district labour officer (Enforcement), Ernakulam. Vinod said that the department would investigate the matter. “We will look at whether the agency, for which the deceased was working, provided any safety gear. The department has to probe it as part of compensation disbursal,” he said. K Harikumar, district officer, Fire and Rescue Services, said the Supreme Court in 2020 had passed a judgment related to the safety of people working in high-rise buildings. “Though our department is not a law enforcement agency, we have rescued many workers who got stuck while working in high-rise buildings. Often, the absence of safety gear is what leads to such incidents. It is a major issue as hundreds of high-rises exist in Kochi and new ones are being built rapidly,” he said.