A mathematical genius of all time yet to get due recognition

THRISSUR: As maths enthusiasts across the country observe National Mathematics Day on December 22 to mark the birth anniversary of mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan, Kallettumkara, a small village in Thrissur, proudly recalls the contributions of its son Sangamagrama Madhavan to mathematics. However, the irony is that not many are aware of the fact that such a mathematical genius lived there and solved many theoretical puzzles which drew the attention of scholars across the world.

The Manuscript Research and Preservation Centre under the department of Malayalam at St Joseph’s College, Irinjalakuda, is on a mission to unravel the life and works of Madhavan, who lived in Kallettumkkara in Irinjalakuda in the 14th century.

Since 2012, Litty Chacko, head of the department of Malayalam at the college, has been working on a project focusing on various works of Madhavan. Though there is a lack of clarity regarding where he stayed at Kallettumkara, studies were successful in tracing ancient inscriptions and stones in the Maha Vishnu temple near Irinjadapilly Mana at Kallettumkara.

While Madhavan’s native place and country are yet to record his achievements, the international community has recognised his contributions and even renamed some theories giving due credit to the Indian mathematician.

“When we started the preservation of manuscripts in the college, we received some ancient palm leaves written by Madhavan. For a person from outside, Madhavan’s verses will appear as poetry. But when one delves deep into the meaning of the Sanskrit verses, it can be understood that those verses are highly complex theories in mathematics,” said Litty.

Recently, the works taken up by the manuscripts preservation wing received international recognition after British Public Library published the research works of the students here on ‘Lagnaprakarana,’ a book written by Madhavan. As per the existing studies, ‘Venvaroha’ is the only published work of Madhavan, which was made possible owing to the efforts of scientist K V Sarma. He took the initiative to collect the manuscripts and understand the contributions made by Madhavan to Kerala School of Mathematics.

Litty and team managed to get some chapters of ‘Lagnaprakarana’ and other works in their original form. They will be printed and published soon. “It is unfortunate that we are yet to identify the actual worth of a genius like Sangamagrama Madhavan. Other than some manuscripts, we don’t have anything to keep the memories of a legend,” she said.

Presently, the temple which is believed to have set the background for the ‘Vananireekshanasala’ (observatory) during Madhavan’s time is in ruins. “Until Covid days, we used to have people visiting the temple every day. Sanskrit scholars, and maths enthusiasts from various countries used to visit the place to know more about Sangamagrama Madhavan,” said Ashokan, a descendant of Madhavan, of Irinjadapilly Mana.

