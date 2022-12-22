Centre’s alert: Kerala to step up Covid vigil

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of the nationwide alert, following the worsening Covid situation in China, Health Minister Veena George convened meeting to review preventive measures and surveillance in districts. She stressed the need for increased vigil as the new variant is highly infectious.

“There is no need for concern. Everybody should take precautions not to catch the infection, especially during vacation. All should wear masks properly by covering the mouth and nose,” the minister said after Wednesday’s meeting of the state rapid response team of the health department.

The Centre has directed states to remain vigilant in view of the recent spike in cases in China. The meeting decided to conduct more testing on people with symptoms and monitor new variants by strengthening genetic sequencing.

The state reported 1,431 new cases this month. There were 51 cases and five deaths reported on Wednesday.

Hospital admissions have reduced considerably, Veena said. She however directed officials to monitor admissions regularly. The department has also decided to increase facilities at hospitals, in case patient numbers spike. It issued special guidelines for the elderly and children, frequent hand washing and completing Covid vaccination doses as a precaution.

“Do not ignore symptoms of fever and cold. Close interactions with people with Covid symptoms must be avoided. People with symptoms must take rest and not mingle freely with people outside,” a statement said.

India has been witnessing a steady decline in cases with average daily cases falling to 158 in the week ending December 19. However, a consistent rise in global cases has been reported since the last six weeks, with 5.9 lakh daily average cases reported on Wednesday.

STATE WILL STEP UP COVID PREVENTIVE MEASURES: CM

T’Puram: With cases rising in other countries, the Kerala government will step up preventive measures against Covid, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Wednesday. Thought the state has fewer Covid cases, people should take appropriate preventive measures, he told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. “The lessons we learnt from Covid earlier need to be followed. In case of fever, cold or throat pain, one should seek treatment immediately. Close interaction with people exhibiting Covid symptoms should be avoided,” he said.

