Home States Kerala

Gearing up for Lok Sabha poll, CPM plans mass campaign from January 1

The CPM leadership also discussed the outcome of the Church-led Vizhinjam agitation.

Published: 22nd December 2022 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2022 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

CPM, CPM flags, CPI(M)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Launching its preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the CPM is going in for a massive door-to-door campaign in the New Year. The 21-day campaign from January 1 will see senior leaders including politburo members, ministers, state and district committee members conducting house visits. It will be used as an opportunity to counter the anti-Left campaigns on Vizhinjam and buffer zone issues. The two-day CPM state committee meeting which began on Wednesday discussed organisational matters including the party campaign ahead of the Parliament election.  

“Excluding CM, ministers and PB members will go for house visits. During house visits, the leaders will carry brochures about state government’s developmental initiatives and other achievements. The leaders will interact with the masses, brief them about the state government’s achievements, the Centre’s step-motherly attitude towards the state and the factors leading to the financial crisis here. A variety of other issues, including Vizhinjam and eco-sensitive zone too will come up during the discussions. During this period, the leaders should not be engaged in any other party work,” said sources.

The CPM leadership also discussed the outcome of the Church-led Vizhinjam agitation. The Left government was able to handle the issue in an effective manner, observed the party. Most issues raised by the agitators were addressed by the government, the party said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CPM 2024 Lok Sabha election
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (File Photo | PTI)
'Chronology Samjhiye': Congress' jibe at govt over PM's Covid meeting
Former Niti Aayog VC Arvind Panagariya (File Photo | EPS)
Arvind Panagariya cautions against cutting trade ties with China
Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo | PTI)
Potential of Indian being exposed to online game with harmful info has increased: MoS IT
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
Nine policemen convicted in 2006 Etah fake encounter case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp