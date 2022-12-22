Gearing up for Lok Sabha poll, CPM plans mass campaign from January 1

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Launching its preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the CPM is going in for a massive door-to-door campaign in the New Year. The 21-day campaign from January 1 will see senior leaders including politburo members, ministers, state and district committee members conducting house visits. It will be used as an opportunity to counter the anti-Left campaigns on Vizhinjam and buffer zone issues. The two-day CPM state committee meeting which began on Wednesday discussed organisational matters including the party campaign ahead of the Parliament election. “Excluding CM, ministers and PB members will go for house visits. During house visits, the leaders will carry brochures about state government’s developmental initiatives and other achievements. The leaders will interact with the masses, brief them about the state government’s achievements, the Centre’s step-motherly attitude towards the state and the factors leading to the financial crisis here. A variety of other issues, including Vizhinjam and eco-sensitive zone too will come up during the discussions. During this period, the leaders should not be engaged in any other party work,” said sources. The CPM leadership also discussed the outcome of the Church-led Vizhinjam agitation. The Left government was able to handle the issue in an effective manner, observed the party. Most issues raised by the agitators were addressed by the government, the party said.