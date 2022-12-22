Kerala HC staff retirement age: Govt told to take a decision

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed the government to take a decision on the recommendation of the court to enhance the pension age of its employees as it is in a transitory stage to become a ‘Model Digital Court,’ for which experienced staff is required. The judge noted that the High Court has informed the government that a Committee of Judges has finalised a report recommending enhancement of the age of superannuation of its staff.

The recommendation has been made in the backdrop of establishing a ‘Model Digital Court’ which will be the first-of-its-kind in the country.

The court stated: “On the proposal of enhancement of age of superannuation of members of the staff of the High Court from 56 to 58, the court is foraying into customary and paperless court to strike a balance between swiftness and adherence to verification procedures in the matter of adjudication.

The High Court feels that the service of experienced staff could be utilised during the transitory stage. The letter thus makes the unequivocal recommendation that the services of its experienced staff are needed during the transitory stage.”

Meanwhile, the High Court modified its earlier order granting permission to two of its staff to continue in service without drawing salary after the date of their superannuation. The order which was revised on Wednesday stated: “the retirement of the two staff will be subject to the final orders on the writ petition.” Following this order, the two staff cannot continue in service after their superannuation.

