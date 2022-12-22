Kerala: Panel to screen govt advertisements

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government will form a three-member committee to screen the content of its advertisements. The cabinet meeting on Wednesday decided that one member of the panel would be a woman. The committee is formed based on a Supreme Court order. It will be chaired by a senior journalist with not less than 15 years of experience or a state government officer not below the rank of principal secretary or an IIS officer not below the rank of additional secretary. The members can be appointed from retired IAS officers, retired I and PRD directors or additional directors or mediapersons with not less than 15 years of experience. The committee members would be aged between 45 and 70. The committee will have the power to examine the content of advertisements by government, semi-government organisations, public sector units, autonomous bodies, courts and commissions. It will ensure that the content follows the guidelines of the Supreme Court. Its tenure would be two years.