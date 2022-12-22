Minor gets nod to donate liver, save dad

P Ramdas By

Express News Service

KOCHI: For a girl, her father is her hero and protector. However, for Pratheesh P G, it is his 17-year-old daughter Devananda P P who has become his saviour.

Restricted by the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act, which prohibits organ donation by a minor, Devananda fought tooth and nail seeking the nod to donate a part of her liver to her ailing father. She won with the Kerala High Court allowing her to go ahead.

The HC was also moved with the girl’s determination to save her father. “It is heartening to note that the unrelenting fight put up by Devananda of Thrissur has finally succeeded. I applaud her fight to save her father’s life. Blessed are parents who have children like Devananda,” said Justice V G Arun while disposing of her plea seeking the nod. Pratheesh was diagnosed with Decompensated Chronic Liver Disease with Hepatocellular Carcinoma, a non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. His only hope was a liver transplant.

However, of all his close relatives, only Devananda was the match. Though willing to donate her liver to save her father, Devananda could not, owing to the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act. She then approached the HC.

Donor aware of consequences: Expert committee

Devananda’s counsel argued that as long as the donor is medically fit, a near relative and a voluntary donor, the authority is bound to grant permission. The government pleader said the Act prohibited organ donation by minors and Rule 5(3)(g) allows exemption only under exceptional circumstances. It was for the Appropriate Authority to decide whether exceptional circumstances exist or not. However, the court asked the expert committee to reconsider the matter.

The committee concluded in the girl’s favour and the Appropriate Authority recommended allowing her plea.The committee said the donor is aware of the consequences of her decision to donate a portion of her liver out of compassion for her father and has made the choice of her free will, without coercion or compulsion.

