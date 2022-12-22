Sangh sings Christmas tunes, invites Church leaders from Kashmir to Kerala for feast

K S Sreejith By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Sangh Parivar has stepped up efforts to woo the Christian community with a Union minister officially hosting a Christmas feast, the first one after Narendra Modi assumed office, and an RSS-affiliated outfit organising another event to mark the Noel.

A cross section of Church heads from Jammu and Kashmir to Kerala are expected to attend the party organised by the Rashtriya Christian Manch in New Delhi on Friday. Senior RSS leader Indresh Kumar will be present.

Minister of State for Minority Affairs John Barla is hosting another feast at Meghalaya House. After Modi came to power, no official feast and Christmas celebrations were held. Though some ministers belonging to the communitiy had organised feasts, those were held in their individual capacity.

Although the Manch has organised Christmas feasts earlier, it’s the first time the parivar outfit is extending invitations to representatives of Christian denominations from north central states like Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, where priests and nuns, and their institutions are under constant attack.Inviting representatives from J&K is also politically significant as this is the first time that the Centre is openly accepting the existence of the Christian community in the border state.

We want Church to be neutral, says BJP leader

Allying with another minority community in a Muslim-dominated state is seen as the Sangh Parivar’s strategic political move. “Narendra Modi’s second tenure was an eye opener for the minority community, especially the Church heads,” a community leader told TNIE on condition of anonymity.

“After that victory, the Christian community accepted the truth that confronting the RSS and the BJP is not good for its very survival. The interactions between the community heads and the BJP government have improved after that.

The Church also wants to make sure its future is secure,” he said. The Sangh Parivar leadership on its part has warned the Church heads not against falling prey to other parties’ vote bank politics. “We want the Church to be neutral, not taking sides with any political party,” a senior BJP leader said. “Until now, they have been taking stance. According to us, this will not do well for the BJP. BJP wants to reach out to the Christian community. It can do wonders in Kerala. In northern states also it is an important factor,” he said.

