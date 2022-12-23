Home States Kerala

As airfares bite, festival season plans may go sour

Prices of tickets from Kochi to Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi and Mumbai after the New Year have also spiked, to coincide with the return of the holidaymakers.

Published: 23rd December 2022 05:44 AM

Airfare

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Aishwarya Prabhakaran
Express News Service

KOCHI: Coming home for Christmas will prove to be costly for Keralites as airfares from major cities such as Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, and Mumbai have soared. One-way ticket rates with multiple stops to Kochi around December 25 are ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 26,000, when they are normally between Rs 2,800 and Rs 10,000.

Fare hikes, especially during festive seasons, is the usual practice of airline companies, say travel agents. “After the pandemic, many have resumed office work and this year there is demand as compared to last year,” said an official with the International Air Transport Association (IATA). Fares for direct flights from major cities to Kochi have gone up four times and now range from Rs 25,000 to over Rs 60,000,” he added.

Many Keralites have now postponed their homecoming plans to after Christmas. Sanjana S, who works as a content writer in Bengaluru, had planned to visit her hometown in Kochi during the Christmas holiday. She was forced to change her plans as fares soared. “As plan B, I had booked bus tickets which are also on the higher side but still cheaper compared to flights,” she said.

Meanwhile, prices of tickets from Kochi to Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi and Mumbai after the New Year have also spiked, to coincide with the return of the holidaymakers. “There must be proper directives on fixing airfares, especially during peak seasons. With the removal of minimum and maximum caps, rates are decided without any basis,” a source in the aviation industry said.

