Conserve Sangamagrama Madhavan's birthplace 'Iringadappalli Mana' in Thrissur: Anuradha Choudry

Anuradha, who is also an assistant professor at IIT Kharagpur, was speaking after offering tributes at the Mana in Kallettumkara on Thursday as a part of observing National Mathematics Day.

Anuradha offering tributes at Irinjadapalli. (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Iringadappalli Mana, the birthplace of Sangamagrama Madhavan, an ancient mathematician, should be preserved as a national heritage site, Bharateeya Njana Paithrukam ( a wing under the Union Education Ministry) coordinator Anuradha Choudry has said.

She said a National Mathematics Study Centre should be set up at Madhava’s birthplace. She said efforts are on to identify the unique art, craft and expertise in various fields in the country so that it could be promoted and centres for its research and promotion could be set up.

Anuradha said the mathematics centre should instill interest in the next generation about Madhavan’s life and work. Madhavaganitha Foundation founder secretary and present director A Vinod, Thapasya state general secretary C C Suresh, among others were present.

