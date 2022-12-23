Home States Kerala

Goalkeeper Midhun to lead Kerala Santosh Trophy team

Ramco Cements is the principal sponsor of the team.  Ramesh P B is the coach.

Published: 23rd December 2022

football

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Goalkeeper Midhun V will lead Kerala in the 76th Santosh Trophy Football championship.
In the 22-member squad, 16 players are new faces. Kerala will face Rajasthan at EMS Corporation Stadium, Kozhikode on December 26.

The defending champions, which are included in the Group II, will also have to face Mizoram, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir in the preliminary round. Ramco Cements is the principal sponsor of the team.  Ramesh P B is the coach.

Kerala squad

  • Goalkeepers: Midhun V (Kannur), Ajmal P A (Malappuram), Alkesh Raj T V (Thrissur)
  • Defenders: Manoj M (T’Puram), Shinu R (Thiruvananthapuram), Ameen K (Malappuram), Beljin Bolster (T’Puram), Mohammed Saleem U (Malappuram), Sachu Siby (Idukki), Akhil J Chandran (Ernakulam), Jeritto J (T’Puram).
  • Midfielders: Hrishidaath (Thrissur), Rashid M (Kasaragod), Gifty C Gracious (Wayanad), Nijo Gilbert (T’Puram), Ajeesh P (T’Puram), Rizwan Ali (Kasaragod), Visakh Mohanan (Ernakulam), Abdul Raheem K K (Malappuram).
  • Forwards: Viknesh M (T’Puram), Naresh B (Ernakulam), John Paul J (T’Puram).
  • Reserves: Ajmal S (Palakkad), Asif O M (Ernakulam), Sreeraj K (Kasaragod), Arjun V (Ernakulam).
  • Head coach: Ramesh P B (Kollam)
  • Assistant coach: Bineesh Kiran (Kannur)

Kerala’s fixtures: Versus Rajasthan (Dec 26), Bihar (Dec 29), AP (Jan 1), J&K (Jan 5) and Mizoram (Jan 8)

