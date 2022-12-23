Home States Kerala

Spanish couple touring India meets with road accident

The accident occurred when the couple was on their way to the Ponnani beach after returning from Poomala dam.

Published: 23rd December 2022 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2022 05:53 AM

Image used for representational purposes only (Express illustrations)

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: A Spanish couple, who is on a tour in India, met with an accident while travelling on a two-wheeler at Chavakkad on Wednesday. The woman sustained severe injuries in the accident. The couple had reached India as part of their world tour on bicycle. However, they ditched the bicycle reportedly due to the poor condition of the roads and took a two-wheeler for their journey in the state.

Luis and Maria

The accident occurred when the couple was on their way to Ponnani beach after returning from Poomala dam.

The motorbike Luis was riding collided with a car at Edakkazhiyur in Chavakkad. The local residents who gathered at the spot rushed Maria, 28, to Hyatt Hospital, Chavakkad. Later, she was shifted to a private hospital in Thrissur town for advanced treatment. Maria suffered fracture on the thigh bones and needs surgery.

