Cycle polo player Nida Fathima’s body to be brought to Kerala on Dec 24

State Education Minister V Sivankutty also wrote a letter to the Maharashtra chief minister demanding a probe.

Published: 24th December 2022 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2022 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The body of the 10-year-old state cycle polo team member Nida Fatima who died in Nagpur will be brought to her native place at Ambalapuzha on Saturday. Nida, daughter of Shihab, Suhra Manzil, Kakkazham, Ambalappuzha, collapsed and died at a private hospital in Nagpur on Thursday morning.

MP A M Ariff raised the issue in Parliament and asked Union Minister of Sports Anurag Thakur to inquire about the death of the girl. He also asked the central government to allot a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the family. He has also written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde demanding an impartial inquiry into the incident.

Sports Minister V Abdurahman visited the girl’s home at Ambalapuzha and her mother at Alappuzha Medical College Hospital where she was admitted after falling unconscious on hearing the news of her daughter’s death.

According to her relatives, Nida started vomiting by Wednesday evening. As her condition worsened, the escorting officials took her to the nearby Sreekrishna Hospital by Thursday morning and the duty doctors administrated her injection. However, her condition deteriorated.

Meanwhile, the Sreekrishna Hospital authorities said there was no lapse in the treatment given to the girl at the hospital.

The hospital authorities have issued a bulletin explaining all procedures carried out. As per the report, Nida approached the hospital with stomach pain, vomiting, and constipation. Though they gave her medicines, Nida developed epilepsy. She was then shifted to a ventilator, but died at 10.20am, said the medical bulletin issued as per the protocol.

