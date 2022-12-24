Kerala HC issues notice to Cycle Polo Federation secretary

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday issued notice to Dinesh Sanwe, secretary of Cycle Polo Federation of India, and Praveen Chandran, secretary of Cycle Polo Association of Kerala, on a petition seeking to initiate contempt of court case in connection with the death of Nida Fathima in Nagpur. The court directed them to appear in person on January 12. Justice V G Arun issued the interim order on the petition filed by M A Thomas, secretary of Kerala Cycle Polo Association, Thiruvananthapuram. The petitioner said as per the National Sports Development code of India 2011, financial assistance is given by the Centre to conduct national championships, primarily for boarding, lodging and transportation of participants. Hence, the Cycle Polo Federation of India is duty-bound to provide the facilities. However, the participants were not provided food and accommodation. The petitioner alleged that event organisers are responsible for Nida’s death.