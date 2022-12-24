Home States Kerala

Kerala launches field survey amid deluge of complaints

The department already had a map that marked the areas excluded from buffer zones.

Published: 24th December 2022 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2022 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers, Field, Crops, Harvest,

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala government launched the field survey to verify and cross-check people’s complaints regarding buffer zones on Friday. Meanwhile, over 14,000 complaints pointing out issues with the zones reached the forest department within 24 hours of the maps being uploaded.

Panchayat-level officials are carrying out the field survey. “It is being done to identify the places that have not been included in the ESZ map. The SC wants the satellite map to identify whether there are constructions in a particular region. Panchayat officials will physically check and upload the photos to the map to prove that there are constructions,” said a source.

Meanwhile, it is not just the newly-uploaded maps, but the forest department’s ignorance that has added to people’s confusion. The department already had a map that marked the areas excluded from buffer zones. Sources said the confusion could have been avoided had the department uploaded this map.

“The map was prepared by the forest department to submit before the Supreme Court. However, after the SC pronounced its verdict on June 3, the department kept it aside. Uploading it would have prevented the confusion,” an official told TNIE. The map was first prepared under the Oommen Chandy-led government when the SC asked Kerala to submit the buffer zone report.

Most complaints related to exclusion of property

The government had included the reserve forest outside wildlife sanctuaries and national parks as the buffer zone, thereby avoiding inhabited areas. However, the Union ministry of environment and forests did not accept it. The SC then asked states to declare 1km as the buffer zone and submit maps of the inhabited areas. By the time the LDF government modified the map, it was June 3 and the SC pronounced its verdict.

Meanwhile, a majority of the over 14,000 proforma received by the forest department are related to the exclusion of their property, farm lands and constructions from the satellite map published by the government.

Staff shortage
The forest department is facing a new challenge in the form of staff shortage to compile the data received. An officer said there are not enough people in the department to process the proformas and send them to the local self-government institutions concerned for physical verification. The forest department has sent a request to the government for more staff.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Buffer zone
India Matters
Army personnel seen near the wrecked remains of an Army truck after it lost control and plunged into a steep slope while taking a sharp turn, in the Zema area of North Sikkim. (Photos | ANI)
16 army personnel dead after truck falls into gorge in Sikkim
Gagandeep Kang at ThinkEdu Conclave (Photo | R Satish babu, EPS)
Don't expect a surge in Covid cases in India at the moment: Eminent virologist Dr Kang
Mirzapur's Sania Mirza will became first Muslim woman fighter pilot after securing 149th rank in NDA exam. (Photo | ANI)
UP's Sania Mirza will be country's first Muslim woman to become a fighter pilot
Representational image of Air India. (File | PTI)
Flyers fume, suffer as Air India flight from Bengaluru to US is delayed by over 13 hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp