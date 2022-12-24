Kerala reactivates Covid monitoring cell after alert

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The health department has restarted the state Covid monitoring cell in the wake of a country-wide alert on the pandemic. The cell will monitor key parameters such as hospital occupancy, testing rate, and mortality rate to track the progress of the infectious disease.

“We will expand the functions of the cell based on the increase in Covid cases. The surveillance at airports and seaports will be strengthened,” said Health Minister Veena George during a review meeting on Friday. She said the state will follow Central guidelines of conducting random sampling of two per cent of international passengers at airports and seaports. The samples of passengers who tested positive will be sent for genomic sequencing.

The minister said the daily Covid cases are below 100 in the past two weeks. The number of patients under treatment is also less. The minister directed the officers to ensure adequate medicine and safety equipment. She also directed officials to increase awareness among the public. Special attention should be given to children, elderly and those with comorbidities. Hand washing should be made a habit, she said.

