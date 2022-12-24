Kerala School Kalolsavam: MT hands over books to be gifted to guests

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Writer M T Vasudevan Nair handed over six books written by him, including ‘Randamoozham’, to be gifted to the special guests at the school Kalolsavam to be held in Kozhikode from January 3 to 7. Revenue Minister K Rajan received the book from MT and family.

Receiving the books, the minister said he was happy to give the books signed by MT to the guests. The guests of the opening and closing ceremonies of the 61st State School Kalolsavam will be given books signed by 61 literary figures of Kozhikode. Kalolsavam committee officials will reach the writers’ houses and receive the signed books.

Meanwhile, Ports and Archeology Minister Ahmed Devarkovil launched the promo video of the Kalolsavam.

