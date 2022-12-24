Home States Kerala

NSS gears up for Mannam Jayanthi celebrations

Published: 24th December 2022

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: After two years of Covid-induced restrictions, the Nair Service Society is gearing up to celebrate the birth anniversary of its founder Acharya Mannath Padmanabhan.

The 146th jayanthi celebrations of Mannam will be held at Mannam Nagar, a specially prepared venue at the NSS Headquarters at Perunna, on January 1 and 2. According to NSS authorities, All Kerala Nair Delegates’ meet will be held on January 1 and Jayanthi celebrations on the following day.

The highlight of this year’s celebration will be the presence of Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor. He will inaugurate the Mannam Jayanthi celebrations on January 2. NSS’ decision to invite Tharoor to the function even as the Tharoor wave creates ripples in the state unit of Congress has already sparked speculations in political circles. “Tharoor is considered a global citizen and he is the right person to inaugurate the Mannam Jayanthi celebrations,” said a community leader.

Alongside the celebrations, the inauguration of the Mannam Memorial NSS Convention Centre and a guest house at Perunna will also be held. The two-storey convention centre has 48,900 sq ft of built-up area. It has a seating capacity of 1,200 and 750 can dine at a time on the ground floor. As many as 200 cars and 10 buses can be parked on its premises. The three-storey guest house has 30 rooms with all modern facilities.

The celebrations will begin with the offering of floral tributes at the Mannam Samadhi on January 1. NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair will give a briefing on NSS’ activities, achievements, and its stand on various socio-political issues which are affecting the community at the Nair delegates’ meet which will commence at 10.15am. NSS president Dr M Sasikumar will preside over. Musical concerts, bharatanatyam and kathakali will be held in the afternoon and at night.

On January 2, Tharoor will inaugurate the Mannam Jayanthi celebrations at 10.45 am. Former DGP Alexander Jacob will deliver the Mannam commemoration speech.

