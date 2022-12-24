Home States Kerala

PFI revenue recovery: Govt apologises for delay

Thereafter a further period of one month will be required to complete recovery proceedings.

Published: 24th December 2022 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2022 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

Popular Front of India wokers.

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government on Friday tendered an unconditional apology before the Kerala High Court for the delay in implementing the directive to initiate revenue recovery proceedings against the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its general secretary. The court had, on September 29, ordered the outfit to pay Rs 5.20 crore for damages caused to public property during the flash strike called the previous week.

Dr V Venu, Additional Chief Secretary of the home department, also appeared in person before the court. In an affidavit, he said there was no wilful disobedience on the part of the government. The attachment of properties identified by registration department will be completed by January 15.

Thereafter a further period of one month will be required to complete recovery proceedings. Dr Venu also assured that clear instructions will be issued to authorities for the purpose of ensuring that directions issued by the court are promptly complied with.

COURT ORDERS CBI PROBE INTO BOY’S DEATH AFTER 11 YEARS
Kochi: The High Court on Friday ordered a CBI probe into the death of Rana Prathap Singh, a 14-year-old boy, who died of suspected cyanide poisoning on March 26, 2011. The prosecution alleged that on the last day of the SSLC exam, the boy and his friends had gone to drink juice at Imperial Bakery in Punalur. While waiting for the drink, Rana collapsed and died.

Though the probe team had needles of suspicion against his classmates, they could not find any concrete evidence to conclude that they are involved. The police then closed the case and submitted it as ‘undetected’ in the report. Rana’s family members then demanded a CBI probe into the incident. The court said the scientific expert clearly opined that it was a case of homicide.

