Relocation trap: Settlers turning paupers overnight

KOCHI: She shuts herself inside the old crumbling house before dusk fall. But it has been years since she slept peacefully. As the night falls, elephants, wild boars and sometimes tiger roam around the house. And she spends the whole night praying for God’s mercy.

Sosamma, of Malekudiyil house in Kalloorkunnu ward of Noolpuzha panchayat in Wayanad, a 75-year-old home-alone woman, has nowhere to go. Her husband died four years ago and she has divided her two acre property equally among her four children. But none of them want to return to their home, which they call hell.

“As animals destroyed everything, I survive on the Rs 1,200 welfare pension and the 6 kg rice from ration shop,” says Sosamma. The village is located just 10 km from Sultan Bathery but is surrounded by forest. There are 1,800 households, 40 churches, temples and schools in the village, but the residents are slowly moving out due to wild animal menace.

“It all started with the government announcing the voluntary relocation scheme for non-tribal families. People with small land holdings accepted the compensation and moved out. As the population decreased wild animals started roaming around freely. The two-km forest stretch on the way to the village was part of the Vanalakshmi pepper plantation project implemented for the tribal families. As the project was scrapped, the stretch became a forest. Now people working in the town are not able to return to the village after dusk fall,” says Gopi Vadakkanad, a farmer.

The Rebuild Kerala voluntary relocation scheme of the forest department has been a roaring success with 3,000 people applying for compensation under the scheme. Around 330 people have vacated their land located in settlements inside forest or on the fringe areas. As the forest department celebrates the growing forest cover, the plight of the poor people who avail the scheme and vacate their land holdings go unnoticed.

“It is a scheme that turns landlords into beggars and labourers. Yet people are forced to avail of the scheme due to fear of wild animals,” says Prince Palathinkal, a resident of Kottiyur in Kannur district.

As per the scheme, a couple will get Rs 15 lakh as compensation irrespective of the extent of their land holdings if they vacate their land. Each adult member of the family will get Rs 15 lakh extra. For example a family with two children aged above 18 years will get Rs 45 lakh.

“It is a psychological move by the forest department to drive us out of the settlements,” he said. “People with land holdings of 5-10 cents readily accept the offer as they have nothing to lose. But it is not the case of farmers who cultivate 5 to 15 acres of land. With Rs 30 lakh we won’t be able to buy 5 cents of land and build a house. Then how will we live? asks Prince.

“The forest department woo the farm workers with small land holdings to avail of the scheme first. As they leave, there will be less human activity in the village which will attract wild animals. Then there will be no other option for the farmers but to surrender their plots,” said Manoj Kumblanickal, a farmer in Chakkittapara panchayat.

“Around 80 per cent of Chakkittapara panchayat falls under the buffer zone. The entire families at Alampara in Chembanodu ward have vacated due to wild animal menace. As many as 72 families have availed of the relocation scheme at Thalipara while more than 100 families have left Poozhithodu. I cultivate 9 acres of land and was the KarshakaSree award nominee in Kozhikode district last year. How can I surrender 9 acres for a paltry 15 lakh?,” asks Boban Vettickal.

Meanwhile, there are complaints that the forest department is denying compensation if there are more beneficiaries in a family. “My father passed away recently and we have a 2.12 acre ancestral property. Though there are 6 dependents, the forest department says we will get only Rs 15 lakh as my father has not written a will. I live in a 20 cent plot along with two children who are more than 18 years old. The department denied compensation for this property also,” said Jose Mathan of Thavinjal panchayat in Mananthavady taluk.

In Chettiyalathur near Sultan Bathery, 24 families have vacated. Only 7 settlers and 115 tribal families remain in the area. “I have a 5-acre farm and we cultivate paddy, coffee and pepper. The forest department is offering only Rs 30 lakh compensation. Can we get a house for this amount? ” asks Lalitha, of Kaniyarathu house.

At Senthuruney in Thiruvananthapuram district, 135 of the 244 settlers have applied for relocation and 41 people have surrendered their land after receiving compensation. Relocation of settlers will improve forest cover and help Kerala achieve the goal of carbon-neutral state. But can the government ignore the wails of the families that lose their livelihood?

Rebuild Kerala relocation scheme

Eligibility: Families with title deeds

H15 lakh for a couple irrespective of land holding

Rs 15 lakh for each adult member of family

No. of applicants: 3,000

No. of families relocated: 330

