Six US students fly down to study Kerala’s business culture

According to him, the students were awed by the business culture based on trust.

Published: 24th December 2022 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2022 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

Students of the University of Pittsburgh who arrived in the state to study the business aspects of companies in Kerala | express

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI:  At a time when students from Kerala look to go to the United States for studies and jobs, six students from an American university are here on a study tour. The students from the University of Pittsburgh are in the state with their professors for the week-long tour.

“The group has been visiting some of the top business houses in Kerala,” said Rajesh P R, a tour guide accompanying the group. According to him, the students met up with Synthite, Kuttukaran Group and also the Ikea franchise in Alappuzha. It was a great experience for them,” he added. Explaining the tour programme, Bopaya Bidanda, professor of engineering at the University of Pittsburgh, said: “The tour is a means for the students to understand the business culture in India, especially in Kerala. We want the students to study the different aspects of business here. The tour aims at helping them learn how to do business with Kerala-based companies, besides learning the value systems and the nuances of family-owned businesses.”

“Since it is soon after the pandemic, we could bring only six students who are doing majors in engineering and business. However, next year, we will be bringing 25 students,” he said. He said Kerala is an apt place when it comes to learning about business structures and cultural aspects that play in entrepreneurship. “The state is a melting pot of what Indian business culture is. Kerala had business relations with the outside world right from a very distant past. It still continues,” said G G Hegde, assistant professor of Business Administration, at the University of Pittsburgh.

According to the professors, the students got the opportunity to talk to the leadership of Synthite in Kochi, Extra Weave (which partnered with the IKEA global chain in the rug market) in Alappuzha and Tropical Plantations in Kottayam.

“The students have been assigned two projects. One is to study the Ikea global supply chain and the other is the tea market,” said Prof Bidanda.

According to him, the students were awed by the business culture based on trust. Also, the matriarchal society and the advancement of women entrepreneurs in the state.

