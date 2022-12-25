Home States Kerala

Expert panel constituted for revamping sex education: Kerala govt to HC

The court adjourned the case to January 30 and directed the state and CBSE to file a progress report.

Published: 25th December 2022 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2022 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

Sex education

Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | Sourav Roy, Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government has informed the Kerala High Court that a committee of experts has been formed to take steps in ensuring prevention-oriented programmes on sexual abuse in every school. The government said, “A committee of experts has been formed by the state, with the director general of education as chairman and the additional director general of education as vice-chairman, apart from other experts in the field as members.”

The CBSE, based on the directive of the High Court to include sex education in the school curriculum, submitted that a committee has been constituted to identify the mode and methodology for imparting an age-appropriate prevention-oriented programme on sexual abuse.

Dr Rajesh Sagar, MD, Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, is the chairman of the committee.

The state and the CBSE made the submission following a High Court directive to issue necessary orders to include a “prevention-oriented programme on sexual abuse” in the curriculum of every school under its control.

The court had observed that the existing awareness programmes were not yielding desired results. The concept of quality education can have meaning only if orientation on sexual offences and the means to prevent them are imparted at the school level itself. A prevention-oriented programme on sexual abuse is necessary, ordered the High Court. The court adjourned the case to January 30 and directed the state and CBSE to file a progress report.

