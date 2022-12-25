Home States Kerala

TNIE lensman Vincent Pulickal, Malayalam Varika scribe P S Ramshad win Media Academy awards

Academy chairman R S Babu, secretary Anil Bhaskar and general council member Suresh Vellimangalam attended the press meet.

Published: 25th December 2022 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2022 06:07 AM

The award-winning photograph by Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The New Indian Express Group won honours in the media awards announced by Kerala Media Academy on Saturday. Vincent Pulickal, senior photographer, The New Indian Express, Thiruvananthapuram, won the award for best news photograph in 2021. His photograph on PSC rank holders’ protest in front of the state secretariat fetched him the honour.

P S Ramshad, editorial board member of Samakalika Malayalam Varika, won the award for best investigative report. His series titled “Kazhiyilla Charithram Maykaan, Sathyangalum” won him the award. The award carries a statuette, a citation and a cash prize of Rs 25,000.

Madhyamam chief editor O Abdurahman won the award for the best editorial. V P Nisar of Mangalam daily won the A N Sathyavrathan award for the best human interest story.

Deepu Sudhakaran of Madhayamam won the Dr Moorkannoor Narayanan award for the best local journalist. His series titled “Nellarayude Kanneer” won him the honour. N R Sudharmadas of Kerala Kaumudy and Arun Sreedhar of Malayala Manorama won jury mention in the photography category. Krishnendu V of Asianet News won the award in visual media category.

