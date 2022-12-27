CPM to follow Kerala model of rectification at national level

K S Sreejith By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Taking a leaf from Kerala CPM, the central leadership has decided to extend the rectification campaign at the national level. This is the third rectification campaign taken up by the central leadership in the history of the party after a gap of 14 years. The next central committee meeting in Kolkata from January 29 to 30 will adopt the campaign officially.

Meanwhile the Kerala CPM has been witnessing dramatic scenes after the state committee adopted the rectification campaign at the last meeting that concluded on Wednesday. On Thursday Kannur strongman P Jayarajan levelled graft charges against LDF convener and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s right-hand man, E P Jayarajan.

The politburo meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday and Wednesday will complete discussions on the campaign. Party will look into nepotism, illegal amassing of wealth, infiltration of bourgeois tendencies, running of NGOs against party norms, addiction to alcoholism, and superstition of leaders and cadres in each committee starting from PB to branch.

The party feels that certain issues need to be addressed. Party-ruled corporations and cooperative societies also face different scams. Although the party is in power in Kerala, the central leadership has decided to go for a self-critical approach to address its shortcomings and provide correct political and ideological orientation to its members. CPM undertook the first rectification campaign in 1996 which was followed by another one in 2009. In Kerala, due to severe factionalism, state leadership organised a party plenum in connection with the rectification campaign. The Kerala state leadership taking the lead in the rectification has persuaded the national leadership to conduct a similar exercise before the Parliament election in 2024.

Kerala decided to take the initiative after it decided not to repeat the mistakes of West Bengal and Tripura. On the other hand, in Bengal and Tripura where the party is struggling to get to the mainstream, leadership sees many anti-party tendencies prevalent in the organisation.

However, the leadership also cautions leaders not to fall prey to media campaign. “The party does not want to see it as a fight between a few leaders, and an egoistic fight,” a PB member told TNIE on condition of anonymity. “In a class-divided society, the party also becomes a continuous target of alien ideologies. Party is correcting these shortcomings among some leaders so as to rectify the wrong tendencies. There won’t be any decision to dismiss them from the party unless they commit an offence which is not acceptable to the party in any manner,” he said.

