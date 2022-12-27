Home States Kerala

KP Krishnakumar Award for Kasaragod-based artist Dhanya

Santwana announced the winner of the award, Kasaragod native V V Dhanya. Her work ‘Gaze 3’ was selected from 11 entries.

Published: 27th December 2022 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2022 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

TNIE Editor Santwana Bhattacharya with VV Dhanya who was chosen for the KP Krishnakumar Award instituted by the Amuseum Gallery of Modern Art in Thiruvananthapuram | BP Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Eminent artist late KP Krishnakumar’s life and works are noted for their youthful vigour, said The New Indian Express Editor Santwana Bhattacharya. She was speaking after announcing the KP Krishnakumar Award instituted by the Amuseum Gallery of Modern Art in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

“Krishnakumar could challenge the existing structures because he was always young at mind,” she said. She recalled Krishnakumar’s revolutionary step to take art back to the villages. “He took art from the city back to the people in the villages where art was practised in a kind of repetitive mundaneness intermingled with everyday life,” she said, adding that Krishnakumar preferred to create art in its natural settings.

Santwana announced the winner of the award, Kasaragod native V V Dhanya. Her work ‘Gaze 3’ was selected from 11 entries. The award comprises `1 lakh cash prize, a citation and a certificate. An exhibition featuring all these works will be on at the Amuseum art gallery till January 31. Jury member Sajitha R Shankar said the artists’ sensibility and awareness on contemporary issues were also a parameter for selection. Artists below 35 years of age were considered for the award.

Eleven persons were selected to the final round. “It is not easy to judge art works or to teach art. The jury wanted to honour a full-time artist. The selection was unanimous. Ten percent of marks were for the personal interview. It assessed their social responsibility, professional approach and devotion to art,” she said.  

Sculptor Chithra and painter Aji V N were the other members of the jury. Senior artist and chairman of the award committee T K Hareendran delivered the K P Krishnakumar memorial talk. Amuseum trustee Ajit Kumar G and senior artist Aji V N attended.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
(Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
If you thought budgets are high drama, read about the two months after it
Image for representation purpose only.
Lung cancer jumped by 5 per cent in last two years, says govt
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nuggets on governance from Parliament

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp