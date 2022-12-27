Karan Adani to meet Pinarayi on Jan 6 to discuss Vizhinjam issue

Home States Kerala

It feels the crisis in Sri Lanka has hit operations at the Colombo transshipment port, which will will create huge opportunities for Vizhinjam port.

By Manoj Viswanathan
KOCHI: Karan Adani, the CEO of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, will meet Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram on January 6 to discuss the progress of the Vizhinjam seaport project, which had been hit by Latin Catholic Church-led protests until recently.

This is the first meeting between the duo since the Church called off the protests and comes exactly one month after its climbdown on December 6. Sources said the Adani Group is bullish about the project as it feels that the economic crisis in Sri Lanka has inspired international container shipping firms to look for an alternative transshipment hub.

As per sources at the office of Ports Minister Ahamed Devarkovil, Adani Ports has apprised the state government of Karan Adani’s visit and sought appointments with the CM, Devarkovil, the chief secretary and the finance secretary on January 6 or 7.

Adani may seek CM’s intervention to ensure immediate payment of dues

“Adani Ports is keen to expedite the Vizhinjam port construction as it wants to complete the first phase as early as possible. It feels the crisis in Sri Lanka has hit operations at the Colombo transshipment port, which will will create huge opportunities for Vizhinjam port. Karan Adani may seek steps to clear the hurdles in the port’s construction and discuss funding issues,” said an officer.

As per the agreement, the government has to provide 25% of the estimated cost of the breakwater project once 30% of the construction is completed. The state will have to provide `400 crore immediately.

Karan Adani may seek CM’s intervention to ensure immediate payment of the dues. He may also demand that the government declare the area around the port project as a ‘nofishing zone’ as fishing activities are hampering the barge operations and leading to frequent standoff between fishermen and port authorities.

Recently, the Church had sought compensation for the fishermen whose nets were damaged by barges. Karan had earlier expressed willingness to visit the state on December 28 and 29. However, the visit was rescheduled owing to the unavailability of the chief secretary.

