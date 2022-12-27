Kerala CPM on transition mode

Anil S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The initial ripples in the Kerala CPM soon after the rectification campaign was launched could just be the onset of a subsequent giant wave. The E P Jayarajan episode has not only brought out the differences in the top leadership, but also the deep resentment among a section of senior leaders over perceived succession plans in the party. The change of guard at the party helm seems to have triggered major changes in the CPM.

In all likelihood, the party is expected to go through a major transition with this rectification move. “The timing of the rectification campaign and the current allegations gain significance in the current political scenario. There are widespread degenerating tendencies in the party at the middle level. But to address these, the deep-rooted decay in the leadership needs to be addressed first. The EP episode may create some pandemonium in the beginning, but this could end well for the party,” observed a central leader.

A slew of senior leaders including E P Jayarajan, A Vijayaraghavan and A K Balan have not been active in state politics for quite some time now. Even K K Shailaja has not been very active, pointed out sources. Despite being the LDF convener and also one of the senior-most central committee members from the state after Pinarayi Vijayan, EP has been keeping away from LDF campaigns. EP is on leave, citing health issues, and has not been attending party committees.

It seems the Kannur strongman was harbouring hopes of being considered as state secretary when Kodiyeri stepped down. After M V Govindan made it to the top post, there were speculations that EP may choose to end active politics. Though Jayarajan hasn’t made any open remarks, there are indications that EP has indirectly conveyed his resentment over being sidelined.

Sources said a few other leaders like politburo (PB) member A Vijayaraghavan and central committee member A K Balan too have not been active in the state now. Former LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan who was elevated to the PB this March, had held the charge of state secretary during 2020-21 when incumbent Kodiyeri had gone on leave. When Kodiyeri stepped down in 2022, the party however zeroed in on M V Govindan.

Similarly, before the 23rd Party Congress, there were speculations that A K Balan could be inducted into the PB as its Dalit face. However it was West Bengal leader Ramchandra Dome who made it to the top body. Later on Balan, along with EP, was the front-runner for the post of Left convener. Both Balan and EP, had held key portfolios in the first Pinarayi cabinet, but had to stay away from contesting in 2021.

