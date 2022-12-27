Kerala PSC stands firm on ‘protruded teeth’ clause for rejecting job application

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The Public Service Commission (PSC) has chosen to stick to guidelines and technicalities with regard to the appointment of V Muthu, of the Kurumba tribe, who cleared the written and physical test for appointment to the post of beat forest officer but was rejected for having a protruded teeth (buck teeth).



Speaking to TNIE, Muthu, a native of Aanavayi in Pudur panchayat of Attappadi, said he wrote the exam on September 3, 2022, and the physical test was held on December 3, 2022.

“As I was not called for the interview even after passing both written and physical tests, I went to the PSC office in Palakkad and enquired. They told me that the doctor has stated that I have protruded teeth and therefore, as per the special rules, they could not consider me for the post. They added that if the office in Thiruvananthapuram cleared my file, they would appoint me,” said Muthu.

Muthu’s parents said it was due to a fall in childhood that their son’s teeth lost shape and they could not rectify it due to financial reasons. Meanwhile, SC/ST Development Minister K Radhakrishnan said there are legal issues involved in the matter.

He said that Muthu applied for the post of a beat forest officer, which is reserved for the adivasis who are dependent on the forests for a living. The finalisation of the list is in the last stage. The records of the applicants who are likely to be absorbed are being verified. The medical certificate is an important criterion for appointing candidates to the post.

“As per the special rules, for all postings of uniformed personnel, a medical certificate from a doctor with the rank of not less than an assistant surgeon is necessary. Conditions like flat feet, swollen nerves, bent legs, and protruded teeth could be cited as reasons for the rejection of applications. These rules have been existing for many years,” said the minister.

As the doctor certified that Muthu has protruded teeth, the PSC could do little but reject the application. “The Commission has to take a stand based on legality and not emotions. Until the special rules are amended, the PSC will not be able to do anything in the matter, he said.Meanwhile, after hearing Muthu’s plight, a private hospital in Perinthalmanna has offered to rectify the alignment of his teeth.

SC/ST COMMISSION REGISTERS CASE

Palakkad: The Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Commission has registered a suo motu case in connection with the incident. The case was registered based on media reports. The Commission has directed the principal secretary of the forest and wildlife, principal chief conservator and Kerala Public Service Commission secretary to give a reply within a week.

PALAKKAD: The Public Service Commission (PSC) has chosen to stick to guidelines and technicalities with regard to the appointment of V Muthu, of the Kurumba tribe, who cleared the written and physical test for appointment to the post of beat forest officer but was rejected for having a protruded teeth (buck teeth). Speaking to TNIE, Muthu, a native of Aanavayi in Pudur panchayat of Attappadi, said he wrote the exam on September 3, 2022, and the physical test was held on December 3, 2022. “As I was not called for the interview even after passing both written and physical tests, I went to the PSC office in Palakkad and enquired. They told me that the doctor has stated that I have protruded teeth and therefore, as per the special rules, they could not consider me for the post. They added that if the office in Thiruvananthapuram cleared my file, they would appoint me,” said Muthu. Muthu’s parents said it was due to a fall in childhood that their son’s teeth lost shape and they could not rectify it due to financial reasons. Meanwhile, SC/ST Development Minister K Radhakrishnan said there are legal issues involved in the matter. He said that Muthu applied for the post of a beat forest officer, which is reserved for the adivasis who are dependent on the forests for a living. The finalisation of the list is in the last stage. The records of the applicants who are likely to be absorbed are being verified. The medical certificate is an important criterion for appointing candidates to the post. “As per the special rules, for all postings of uniformed personnel, a medical certificate from a doctor with the rank of not less than an assistant surgeon is necessary. Conditions like flat feet, swollen nerves, bent legs, and protruded teeth could be cited as reasons for the rejection of applications. These rules have been existing for many years,” said the minister. As the doctor certified that Muthu has protruded teeth, the PSC could do little but reject the application. “The Commission has to take a stand based on legality and not emotions. Until the special rules are amended, the PSC will not be able to do anything in the matter, he said.Meanwhile, after hearing Muthu’s plight, a private hospital in Perinthalmanna has offered to rectify the alignment of his teeth. SC/ST COMMISSION REGISTERS CASE Palakkad: The Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Commission has registered a suo motu case in connection with the incident. The case was registered based on media reports. The Commission has directed the principal secretary of the forest and wildlife, principal chief conservator and Kerala Public Service Commission secretary to give a reply within a week.