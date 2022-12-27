By Express News Service

KOCHI: The year 2022 was action-packed, full of the madness, quirks, oddities, subtleties and hard-as-nut qualities that set the Malayali apart. We list, in alphabetical order, the key events of the year that shaped our psyche and set in motion debates on who we are

Animals

Many wild animals, including tigers, wild boars, elephants and leopards, had people living on the fringe of forests in the state on tenterhooks. Shrinking habitats and climate change forced them to stray into villages, destroying crops and killing domestic animals. In a move that is expected to bring relief to farmers, the state cabinet decided to consign to local self-governing bodies the authority to kill wild boars that raid crops and foray into human settlements.

Bckdoor appointments

Backdoor appointments to teaching and non-teaching vacancies in universities in the state dominated headlines in 2022, with candidates close to the government being appointed to the positions. Allegations against Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran over a ‘leaked’ letter to the district CPM secretary also fuelled discussions and protests over nepotism in filling temporary vacancies in departments.

Church

Unified Holy Mass became a bone of contention between priests of Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese and Syro-Malabar Church Synod. The issue is yet to be resolved even as Archbishop Mar Andrews Thazhath was appointed administrator of the archdiocese.

Drugs

The large amounts of drugs flowing into the state has got authorities worried. In October, an Iranian dhow carrying 200kg of heroin was intercepted off the Kochi coast, while in May a joint team of the NCB and the DRI seized 218kg heroin off Lakshadweep.

Election

The death of P T Thomas saw the Thrikkakara Assembly seat falling vacant. The bypoll saw a tough fight between UDF and LDF with top leaders of both fronts canvasing for their respective candidates. UDF was able to keep its seat with Uma Thomas, wife of PT, winning the election with a huge margin.

Fisherfolk

Fisherfolk and their families laid siege to the under-construction Vizhinjam port. The protesters, led by the Latin Archdiocese, halted construction work on the Rs 7,525-crore port of the Adani group for more than four months. The fishing community’s concerns were that the construction will cause massive sea erosion, thereby affecting their livelihood.

Governor

The protracted public tiff between Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and the state government over various issues – mostly related to varsity appointments – was very much in the news in 2022. The tussle escalated to the point that the government brought in a Bill removing the governor as chancellor of universities in the state.

Human sacrifice

Two women in Kerala were allegedly abducted, beheaded, their bodies cut into pieces and buried as part of a suspected black magic ‘ritual’ for financial prosperity at Elanthoor in Pathanamthitta district. The case also grabbed national and international attention.

INS Vikrant

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) built the warship which is the largest in the country’s maritime history marking a historical milestone in the nation’s commitment towards an Atmanirbhar (self-reliant) Bharat.

Jumbos

The passing of the Wildlife Protection Act (Amendment) Bill brought hope for elephant lovers. With the number of captive jumbos in the state declining, temples are putting pressure on the government to facilitate inter-state transfer of jumbos.

K-Rail

The state government’s attempt to push through its plan for the much-hyped K-Rail (SilverLine) project led to violent protests. The viability of the J64,000-crore project was questioned by experts, the public and opposition parties. The proposed 529.45km line, will link Thiruvananthapuram in the south to Kasaragod in the north through 11 stations in four hours, with trains running at speeds of up to 200 km/hr. Following protests, the project has been shelved.

League

A lot seems to be happening with respect to the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML). After M V Govindan, CPM state secretary and politburo member, said IUML is not communal, speculation was rife that the LDF was trying to woo the party into its fold. Though IUML leaders denied any such move, the rumours seem to be still doing the rounds, making UDF leaders jittery.

Medals

Kerala athletes won six medals at the Birmingham CWG. Eldhose Paul and Abdulla Aboobacker won gold and silver, respectively, in men’s triple jump, M Sreesanakar won silver in long jump. Tressa Jolly won a bronze and silver in badminton. P R Sreejesh, goalkeeper of the men’s hockey team, picked up a silver.

NH

The widening of NH 66, which is progressing at a fast pace, is expected to boost the state’s economic development. Earlier this month, Union minister Nitin Gadkari launched 15 NH projects at an estimated cost of Rs 45,536 crore.

Online fraud

Online frauds saw many lose their hard-earned money. The state reported a D1,200 crore crypto fraud where thousands of people were duped by Malappuram native Nishad K who promised high returns on investment in a non-existent cryptocurrency called ‘Morris Coin’.

PFI ban

The Centre banned the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its offices across the country were raided by the NIA and ED. Protests in Kerala began after police arrested 22 people with alleged links to PFI. The ministry of home affairs imposed a 5-year ban on PFI under UAPA.

Queer

The Kerala High Court reunited lesbian pair Adhila Nazrin, 22, and Fathima Noora, 23, through a landmark verdict that allowed them to live together. The verdict gave hope to the LGBTQ+ community in the state and across the country that nothing is above the Constitution.

Rabies death

Dogs ruled the cities and countryside. The death of a 12-year-old Pathanamthitta girl from rabies shed light on the rising number of stray dog bites in the state despite widespread inoculation of strays and pets. It also called into question the efficacy of rabies vaccines used in the state. Approximately two lakh stray dog bites and around 20 deaths were reported.

Shashi Tharoor

Shashi Tharoor created a flutter in the Congress when he contested the AICC president’s election. Tharoor, who garnered 1,072 votes (11.4%) and lost, later kicked off a tour to meet key community leaders in Kerala, irking some state party leaders.

ThallumaAla

Rarely do we come across films in Malayalam that, aside from demonstrating makers’ ingenuity, also dare to think way out of the box in terms of storytelling. Thallumaala, Nna Thaan Case Kodu, Aavasavyuham and Mukundan Unni Associates toyed with established genres and upended expectations in a way we have not seen before.

Ukraine medicos

The war in Ukraine led to the displacement of more than 1,000 medical students from the state. Their plea to be absorbed into the colleges in India was not considered. but they were given the choice of academic mobility.

Vadakkancherry accident

Five students and a teacher of Baselios Vidyanikethan School in Mulanthuruthy, Ernakulam, were among nine killed when the tourist bus they had hired for a school excursion rammed into the back of a KSRTC bus at Vadakkancherry town in Palakkad in October. The accident saw the introduction of new guidelines for tourist buses and study tours.

World Cup

Kerala is known for its crazy love for football, and the World Cup in Qatar took this passion to a whole new level. From erecting hoardings and cutouts, to painting their bodies in the colours of their favourite teams, fans took to various methods to express their enthusiasm, gaining global attention. The Argentine Football Association praised Kerala’s fans for their immense support.

X-factor

It looks like a battle royale between CPM’s two Kannur leaders – P Jayarajan and E P Jayarajan. ‘P’ accused ‘EP’ of amassing wealth in a close-door state committee meeting of the party. He also accused EP of having family members on the director board of a high-end ayurveda resort near Morazha in Kannur. How the fight between the two Jayarajans proceeds from here on will be the X-factor for the CPM’s Kannur politics.

Youth clashes

Campuses continued to witness violence. Dheeraj Rajasekharan of SFI was stabbed to death at Government Engineering College in Idukki. Clashes between SFI and KSU workers took place on many campuses ahead of student council polls.

Zone

The creation of the 1km buffer zone around 23 protected forests in the state triggered unrest in the high ranges. Farmers fear that their livelihoods will be lost if the restrictions are imposed. The inaccuracies in the satellite survey created confusion about areas that will come under buffer zones.

TRIBUTES

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

CPM leader and Politburo member Kodiyeri Balakrishnan passed away at the Chennai Apollo hospital. He was 68. A five-time MLA, he served as state home minister from 2006 to 2011. A three-time CPM state secretary, he held the post till the last week of Aug 2022.

KK (Krishnakumar Kunnath)

Singer-composer KK died in Kolkata at the age of 53. KK became famous among music lovers with his first album “Pal”. He gave Bollywood some of its chartbusters like ‘Tadap tadap’ and ‘Dus bahane’.

KPAC Lalitha

KPAC Lalitha, known for her character roles, passed away aged 74. Lalitha began her career on stage in the late 1960s. She left her imprint on nearly 550 films and was honoured at national and state levels.

John Paul

Screenwriter John Paul, known for his work in films like ‘Chamaram’ and ‘Yathra’ passed away at 71. He has scripted more than 100 movies and often collaborated with acclaimed directors like Bharathan, Sathyan Anthikkad, and Joshiy. His last script was for ‘Pranayameenukalude Kadal’.

