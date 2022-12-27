Kovalam resort’s ‘only foreigners in pool’ fiat kicks up row

Sovi Vidyadharan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The directive by a leading resort in Kovalam, granting swimming pool privileges only to foreign guests at specific timings kicked up a row and also divided stakeholders in the tourism industry.

While a section termed it a case of ‘blatant discrimination’ that could have legal implications, another opined that the resort was well within its rights to make ‘reasonable restrictions’ without being discriminatory. The hotel management later withdrew the notice.

A guest, who had booked two rooms in the resort during Christmas holidays, was shocked when he was handed out a notice by the hotel staff. The notice, a copy of which is with TNIE, said, “The main swimming pool access has been limited only for foreign guests from 3pm to 6pm.” No restrictions were placed on another pool in the same property.

When the guest took up the matter with the resort management, they played it down as a precautionary measure against Covid.

However, the tour operator who had facilitated the booking for the guest said, “If the restrictions were indeed Covid-related, how could they be based on a guest’s nationality? Such restrictions should apply to all.” The episode triggered a heated debate on forums representing tourism stakeholders with a majority of them terming the move ‘discriminatory’.

After the issue snowballed into a row, the hotel management apologised to the guests and withdrew the notice.

“It was a technical error. The curbs were in fact meant for guests undergoing ayurveda treatment at the resort, owing to hygiene issues,” a representative of the resort management told TNIE.

'Covid-related restrictions should apply to all gue

Jos e Pradeep, executive committee member of South India Hotels and Restaurants Association and secretary of Kerala Travel Mart Society, said such discriminatory practices should not be allowed. “All guests should be given swimming pool access irrespective of nationality. If the restriction are Covid related, the hotel management has the right to shut the pool down for all guests,” he opined. Though they condemned the ‘discriminatory’ practice, some stakeholders said the curbs had more to do with the behavior of guests at the pool and less with nationality.

“There have been instances when foreign visitors have complained about unruly behaviour of domestic guests. In such a scenario, the resort can limit the number of guests accessing the pool at a given time through a pass system or deploy staff to check unruly behaviour,” said Rajesh PR, a senior tour leader.

