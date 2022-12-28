Home States Kerala

10th Mujahid conference to kick-start on Thursday

Quran seminar will be held on Friday morning.

Published: 28th December 2022 06:12 AM

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Cultural attaché at the Saudi Arabian Embassy Sheikh Badr Nasir al-Ansi will inaugurate the 10th Mujahid conference in Kozhikode on Thursday. Addressing a news conference on Tuesday, Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen (KNM) state president T P Abdulla Koya Madani said Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai will be the chief guest. Collector Tej Lohit Reddy released the souvenir by handing over a copy to Malabar Group chairman M P Ahamed.

Minister for Ports Ahamed Devarkovil, KNM general secretary M Muhammad Madani, Minister for Local Administration M B Rajesh, All India Ahle-Hadees president Moulana Asgar Ali Imam Mehdi Assasalafi, Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, MLA Thottathil Raveendran, CPM district secretary P Mohanan, DCC president K Praveen Kumar and others will address the gathering.

Quran seminar will be held on Friday morning. Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan will inaugurate the session on anti-drug misuse in the afternoon. Former commissioner of excise Rishiraj Singh will be the chief guest. KPCC president and MP K Sudhakaran will inaugurate the renaissance conference in which former elections commissioner S Y Quraishi will be the chief guest.

Speaker A N Shamseer will inaugurate the secular conference. MP M P Abdusamad Samadani, MLA M K Munner, writers K P Ramanunni, P Surendran and CPM leader K T Kunhikannan will attend. MLA Shakeel Ahmad from Bihar will inaugurate the knowledge conference on Saturday. MP M K Raghavan, P K Abdu Rabb, MLA Abid Hussain Thangal, MLA P V Anwar, and others will take part.

Minister for Sports V Abdurahman will inaugurate the family meet in the afternoon. Panakkad Syed Rasheed Ali Shihab Thangal, MP Elamaram Kareem, MP A M Ariff, MLA P K Basheer, MLA N Shamsudeen and others will attend. MP Imran Pratap Gadi will be chief guest at the Azadi (freedom) conference, which will be inaugurated by Minister for Industries P Rajeev. MPs Binoy Viswom, N K Premachandran, K Muraleedharan, John Brittas and others will speak.

Minister for Higher Education R Bindu will inaugurate the women’s meet on Sunday. Minister for Public Works P A Mohamed Riyas will inaugurate the human rights conference. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the valedictory session, which will be attended by NRI businessman M A Yussuf Ali, Opposition leader V D Satheesan, IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty, MES president Fazal Gafoor, Dr Azad Moopen, MP P V Abdul Wahab and others.

