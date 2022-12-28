Home States Kerala

Govt restores grace marks for SSLC, Plus-II

The practice of awarding grace marks was done away with in the last two academic years owing to the pandemic.

Published: 28th December 2022 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2022 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

Exams

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has decided to re-introduce the practice of awarding grace marks in the SSLC and higher secondary examinations, for students participating in various extra-curricular activities in the current academic year.

The practice of awarding grace marks was done away with in the last two academic years owing to the pandemic. Marks ranging from 3% to as high as 20% of the aggregate score are awarded as grace marks in the higher secondary section for students who participate in extra-curricular activities or excel in state, national or international level competitions.

For SSLC, the grace marks thus obtained can be in the range of 12 to more than 120. The extra-curricular activities include Scouts and Guides, Student Police Cadet, National Cadet Corps, Junior Red Cross and National Service Scheme.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SSLC
India Matters
(Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
If you thought budgets are high drama, read about the two months after it
Image for representation purpose only.
Lung cancer jumped by 5 per cent in last two years, says govt
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nuggets on governance from Parliament

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp