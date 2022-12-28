Govt restores grace marks for SSLC, Plus-II

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has decided to re-introduce the practice of awarding grace marks in the SSLC and higher secondary examinations, for students participating in various extra-curricular activities in the current academic year.

The practice of awarding grace marks was done away with in the last two academic years owing to the pandemic. Marks ranging from 3% to as high as 20% of the aggregate score are awarded as grace marks in the higher secondary section for students who participate in extra-curricular activities or excel in state, national or international level competitions.

For SSLC, the grace marks thus obtained can be in the range of 12 to more than 120. The extra-curricular activities include Scouts and Guides, Student Police Cadet, National Cadet Corps, Junior Red Cross and National Service Scheme.

