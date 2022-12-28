Home States Kerala

Green, yellow, blue. Safe eating to get new hue in 2023

Published: 28th December 2022 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2022 06:11 AM

Parottas being made at an eatery in Palarivattom, Kochi | A Sanesh

By M S Vidyanandan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Dining out is fun. Food poisoning isn’t. While there are apps that tell you which eatery serves good food, few apps, at least in Kerala, rate them on their adherence to hygiene.

This is set to change. As a New Year gift to Keralites, the Food Safety Department will launch a mobile app some time next month to help foodies find hotels, eateries, bakeries, even meat shops, in their vicinity that follow the prescribed standards of hygiene.

“The app will be of immense help to travellers who face difficulty in finding good hotels. It will feature establishments that took part in Hygiene Ratings Scheme (HRS), a programme of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI),” said Food Safety Commissioner V R Vinod.

The app, the name of which is yet to be finalised, will cover all of Kerala Kerala and list every establishment – from small-time eateries to star hotels – dealing with food. The eateries will be colour-coded as per their hygiene rating, which, in turn, will be based on cleanliness, ventilation, crockery and other standards prescribed in Schedule 4 of the FSSAI Act, 2006.

App may be a game changer, says food safety commissioner

Vinod said there will be a brief information about the establishment, a photo gallery, an overview of the charges and the easiest route to reach the place. Though stakeholders had initially cold-shouldered HRS upon its launch early this year, Vinod said things were changing now. As of now, around 800 business have obtained ratings so far. Kerala has 2 to 3 lakh FSSAI-registered establishments.

“Initially, operators in the food industry were apprehensive of the ratings system. The situation is changing now. The rating is not mandatory. More operators will join as people’s awareness regarding the rating increases. The app is expected to be a game changer in food safety,” the food safety commissioner said. Food operators featured in the app can make changes to their pages only with the approval of the food safety officer.

Hygiene Ratings Scheme
A wide range of operators, including hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, dhabhas, sweet shops, bakeries and meat retail stores, can join the scheme. They should have an FSSAI registration and must follow hygiene standards prescribed in the Schedule 4 of the FSSAI Act, 2006.

The schedule has a detailed set of directions dealing with cleanliness, lighting, ventilation, crockery, raw materials and others. Trained staff and periodical testing of food and water samples are other requirements. The rating can be obtained through an accredited Hygiene Rating Audit Agency (HRAA).

STARS OUT, COLOURS IN

  • 5 categories in HRS: Excellent, Very good, Good, Needs Improvement and Poor
  • Food safety dept’s app to colour code eateries: Green for Excellent, Yellow for Very Good, Pink for Good & Blue for last two categories
  • App to have ‘Myth Buster’ section to debunk fake food-related info, like ‘plastic rice’, that is circulated on social media
