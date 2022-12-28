Home States Kerala

Guv Khan seeks legal opinion on Bills to remove him as chancellor

The governor is reportedly of the view that since education falls in the concurrent list, the Centre’s opinion on the matter needs to be taken into account.

Published: 28th December 2022

Arif Mohammed Khan

Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has sought legal opinion on the University Laws (Amendment) Bills that are aimed at removing the governor from the chancellor post, amid strong indications that the Bills will most likely be reserved for the consideration of the President.

“The governor has discussed with legal advisors on matters, including grounds for referring the Bills to the President,” said a source.

The governor is reportedly of the view that since education falls in the concurrent list, the Centre’s opinion on the matter needs to be taken into account.

According to Article 200 (Assent to Bills) of the Constitution, the governor “shall declare either that he assents to the Bill or that he withholds assent or that he reserves the Bill for the consideration of the President.” Khan is reportedly in favour of the third option.

