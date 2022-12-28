Kerala govt to publish third map on buffer zone

K S Sreejith By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an obvious move to address people’s concerns over buffer zone, the state government will publish a third map of the Eco Sensitive Zone (ESZ) along with survey numbers of these regions, on Wednesday. The map will be published on the government website. Though the government has already published two maps, it has given rise to widespread confusion.

One is a satellite survey of the ESZ with structures, and another one is by the forest department about the buffer zone areas. The government is of the view that the third map with survey numbers would help farmers identify whether their property falls under ESZ. Meanwhile, the government may extend the deadline to file complaints over the ESZ by a week.

The recommendation of the expert panel headed by Justice Thottathil Radhakrishnan in this regard is under the government’s consideration. The panel is of the opinion that the extension of time will ease the tension of affected people. Altogether, the government has received around 20,000 complaints from public, including 17,000 e-mail complaints and 2,500 plaints through post.

Most complainants want the government to exclude their properties from the purview of ESZ. The last date for filing the complaint is January 7. The Supreme Court will consider Kerala’s review petition on the buffer zone on January 11. The field verification on the basis of the complaints, by the local self-government and forest officials has also been progressing fast. The officials have started physical verification of structures within one km of protected areas.

If they find any structures, the officials will inform land owners about the status and inform them about the government stand on zero buffer zone in inhabited areas. According to government verification, 39 of the 89 panchayats, are the most affected. The most affected areas are Santhanpara (Idukki), Noolpuzha (Wayanad), Maryapuram (Idukki), Batheri Municipality (Wayanad) and Chakittapara (Kozhikode).

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an obvious move to address people’s concerns over buffer zone, the state government will publish a third map of the Eco Sensitive Zone (ESZ) along with survey numbers of these regions, on Wednesday. The map will be published on the government website. Though the government has already published two maps, it has given rise to widespread confusion. One is a satellite survey of the ESZ with structures, and another one is by the forest department about the buffer zone areas. The government is of the view that the third map with survey numbers would help farmers identify whether their property falls under ESZ. Meanwhile, the government may extend the deadline to file complaints over the ESZ by a week. The recommendation of the expert panel headed by Justice Thottathil Radhakrishnan in this regard is under the government’s consideration. The panel is of the opinion that the extension of time will ease the tension of affected people. Altogether, the government has received around 20,000 complaints from public, including 17,000 e-mail complaints and 2,500 plaints through post. Most complainants want the government to exclude their properties from the purview of ESZ. The last date for filing the complaint is January 7. The Supreme Court will consider Kerala’s review petition on the buffer zone on January 11. The field verification on the basis of the complaints, by the local self-government and forest officials has also been progressing fast. The officials have started physical verification of structures within one km of protected areas. If they find any structures, the officials will inform land owners about the status and inform them about the government stand on zero buffer zone in inhabited areas. According to government verification, 39 of the 89 panchayats, are the most affected. The most affected areas are Santhanpara (Idukki), Noolpuzha (Wayanad), Maryapuram (Idukki), Batheri Municipality (Wayanad) and Chakittapara (Kozhikode).