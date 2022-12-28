Kerala: Man slits throat of 17-year-old lover at Varkala, arrested

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police have apprehended a youngster from Pallikkal, who allegedly slit the throat of his teenage lover suspecting infidelity. The shocking incident occurred at Vadesserikonam near Varkala in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The victim is 17-year-old Sangeetha, daughter of Sajeev and Shalini of Sangeetha Nivas at Vadasserikonam in Varkala.

The youth, identified as Gopu, summoned Sangeetha outside her house and then slashed her throat using a knife.

Police said the injured girl ran back to her house and slammed the door. Sangeetha's parents found her bleeding profusely from her neck. She died en route to a nearby hospital.

Sources said Sangeetha was in a relationship with Gopu for some time. However, he recently began suspecting infidelity on her part. To test Sangeetha, he reportedly contacted her from another phone disguised as a different youth. Sangeetha began talking to him regularly without knowing that it was Gopu.

On Wednesday, pretending to be another person, Gopu called her out of her house. Though he was wearing a helmet, Sangeetha to her dread found out that Gopu had pulled a trick on her. A heated argument emerged and Gopu slashed her neck using a knife.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police have apprehended a youngster from Pallikkal, who allegedly slit the throat of his teenage lover suspecting infidelity. The shocking incident occurred at Vadesserikonam near Varkala in the wee hours of Wednesday. The victim is 17-year-old Sangeetha, daughter of Sajeev and Shalini of Sangeetha Nivas at Vadasserikonam in Varkala. The youth, identified as Gopu, summoned Sangeetha outside her house and then slashed her throat using a knife. Police said the injured girl ran back to her house and slammed the door. Sangeetha's parents found her bleeding profusely from her neck. She died en route to a nearby hospital. Sources said Sangeetha was in a relationship with Gopu for some time. However, he recently began suspecting infidelity on her part. To test Sangeetha, he reportedly contacted her from another phone disguised as a different youth. Sangeetha began talking to him regularly without knowing that it was Gopu. On Wednesday, pretending to be another person, Gopu called her out of her house. Though he was wearing a helmet, Sangeetha to her dread found out that Gopu had pulled a trick on her. A heated argument emerged and Gopu slashed her neck using a knife.