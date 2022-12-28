Pinarayi meets PM Modi in Delhi, discusses Covid precautions

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the threat of Covid looming large, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Tuesday, apprised him of the precautions that the state has adopted against the disease.

The chief minister also reportedly sought the PM’s intervention in obtaining the Centre’s approval for the state’s ambitious SilverLine semi high-speed rail project. However, issues relating to the SC-stipulated buffer zone around protected forests did not figure in the discussion held at the Prime Minister’s office, sources said.

According to an official press release issued by the state government in Delhi, Pinarayi assured Modi that various projects being carried out in partnership with the Centre will be expedited.

Pinarayi also apprised Modi of the interventions of the state government for development of national highways. Modi and Pinarayi also discussed steps to hasten works of projects, including those relating to Jal Jeevan Misison and NH development. Pinarayi draped a ‘ponnada’ on Modi and also presented him with a ‘kathakali’ memento. Chief Secretary V P Joy was also present during the meeting.

