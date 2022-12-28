Home States Kerala

Sabarimala temple closed after Mandala pooja

Erumely Pettathullal, the traditional ritual marking the victory of Lord Ayyappa over demon Mahishi, will be celebrated on January 11.

Thantri Kandararu Rajivaru leading the procession carrying ‘brahmakalasam’ as part of the kalabhabhishekam, in connection with Mandala pooja ceremony at Sabarimala temple on Tuesday| Shaji Vettippuram

SABARIMALA: The hill shrine in Sabarimala was closed on Tuesday marking the conclusion of the first phase of the annual pilgrimage season. Mandala pooja, the most important ritual of the 41-day-long first phase of the ongoing season, was held after adorning the ‘Thanka Anki’ on the idol at 1 pm.

Thantri Kandararu Rajivaru performed the pooja after the Kalabhabhishekam ritual. Travancore Devaswom Board president K Ananthagopan, member S S Jeevan, devaswom commissioner B S Prakash, ADGP M R Ajithkumar, Alappuzha District Collector Krishna Teja, police special officer R Anand, special commissioner Manoj, devaswom executive officer H Krishnakumar, thiruvabharanam commissioner Biju, assistant executive officer Ravikumar and administrative officer Santhakumar were present.

In connection with kalabhabhishekam, the thantri performed brahmakalasa pooja at the mandapam at 9.30 am.The ritual concluded with kalabhabhishekam on the idol during uchcha pooja after the procession carrying the Brahmakalasam led by the thantri circumambulated the sreekovil. The temple was closed at 10 pm, after athazha pooja and harivarasanam.

To reopen on December 30 for Makaravilakku season
The temple will be reopened on December 30 for the 21-day-long Makaravilakku season, the concluding phase of the annual pilgrimage.

Erumely Pettathullal, the traditional ritual marking the victory of Lord Ayyappa over demon Mahishi, will be celebrated on January 11.

The three-day-long procession carrying the thiruvabharanam, the golden attire to be adorned on the idol on the Makaravilakku day on January 14, will be taken out from Pandalam Valiyakoickal Sree Dharma Sastha temple on January 12. The temple will close on January 20, marking the conclusion of the annual pilgrimage season.

