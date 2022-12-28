Stories from 2022 that mattered for Kerala

By Express News Service

From conventional to newfangled, 2022 had its fair share of news moments. And TNIE’s journalists were on hand to break them.

FUTILE SEARCH FOR A SILVER LINING January 4

Major mismatches in SilverLine’s feasibility reports and DPR — Anil S

TNIE was the first to expose the detailed project report (DPR) on SilverLine, the proposed semi-high-speed rail project which was kept under wraps by the government and the K-Rail Corporation. With a slew of reports, TNIE brought out how, as per the DPR, the estimated ridership numbers and rate of return were inflated, raising doubts of data fudging.

‘LEFT’ IN THE LURCH May 7

Tired of tussle over pub licence, Kerala IT Parks CEO quits — Krishnachand K

The exclusive story on the resignation of former IT Parks CEO John M Thomas from the post in May was widely followed by other media outlets. John tendered his resignation following a tussle with a bar hotel owner close to the Left. His exit came at a crucial juncture as the state government was taking measures to set up IT parks in rural areas and expand the existing IT and startup ecosystems.

vax populi July 2

Deaths post jabs put rabies vaccine under cloud — Unnikrishnan S

Two reports raised doubts about the quality of anti-rabies drugs used in government hospitals. In the year to June, the state reported 14 rabies deaths, and, to add to people’s concerns three were fully vaccinated. Following the report, Opposition parties took up the issue in the Assembly. The CM ordered a probe on August 31. And on November 9, the health department appointed an expert committee to probe the vaccine’s quality.

GENEROSITY MELTS APATHY July 3

Kerala couple dreamt of a care home for their mentally challenged daughter, but feel cheated now — Ajith Kannan

When Kamalasan, 81, and his wife Sarojini donated their property worth D3.5 crore to the government to start a care home for mentally challenged women, they also hoped to ensure the safety of their lone daughter, who suffered from Schizophrenia. The couple from Kozhikode gave their one-acre land and house at Veliyam in Kollam in 2018. Though the social justice department took over the property with much fanfare, the project remained a non-starter even. After TNIE broke the story on their plight, the department was forced to take action and the shelter home became a reality by July end.

June 11 ON THE BRIGHT SIDE

Thiruvananthapuram Corp- NHAI meet to discuss streetlight installation — Krishnachand K

TNIE produced a slew of reports on the installation of streetlights on the NH-66 bypass from Kazhakoottam to Vizhinjam in the capital city through a public-private partnership (PPP). After the story came out, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the city corporation decided to proceed with inviting expressions of interest. Both Adani and Lulu groups wanted to take up the work. Finally, NHAI came forward and lights were installed. The NHAI and corporation are still in talks to install lights on the entire stretch.

Kamalasan with his daughter Priya

FESTIVAL BONANZA July 12

At Rs 25 crore, it’s bumper this Onam season in Kerala — M S Vidyanandan

A special story on the Onam Bumper lottery revealed that the Rs 25 crore first prize was the biggest jackpot in the history of the country. The state lotteries department had been offering Rs 12 crore as the first prize since 2019.

THE GULF OF SHAME June 14

3 Kerala women sold to Kuwaiti families, rescued — Ajay Kanth

TNIE was the first to break the story of a racket that trafficked women from Kerala promising them jobs as babysitters in Kuwait and later sold them to Arab families for D10 lakh each. TNIE contacted the three women who managed to escape from Kuwait with the support of Malayali associations. Following the report, the simple cheating case was re-registered, adding human-trafficking charges. Though the main accused, identified as M K Gassali of Kannur, is still at large holed up somewhere in the Middle East, police arrested his aide Ajumon A R, 35, of Pathanapuram, Kollam, who acted as the local recruiter.

‘GAG’ REFLEX August 3

Kerala ranks third in invoking most abused IPC section — Shan A S

The article was on Kerala being ranked third among the states that registered the highest number of cases under 153 A, a colonial-era relic. It is the most decrepit section of the IPC, charged for promoting enmity between groups on grounds of religion, race, language, etc. The section has a history of abuse by ruling dispensations to curb free speech and target political opponents. The report generated heated discussions on the misuse of power by police.

KEEPING THE FAITH August 27

Gita, Sanskrit in this Islamic institute’s syllabus —M P Prashanth

In a world where people are quick to ridicule beliefs that differ from theirs, Thrissur-based Academy of Sharia and Advanced Studies showed how learning about such views widens a person’s mind and outlook. The story TNIE carried was discussed widely and was followed up by visual and online media. It was hailed as an example of media promoting interfaith amity and dialogue.

Path to progress September 2

Muslim families relocate graves of loved ones for NH widening — Vishnuprasad K P

The news article told the story of Muslim families in Palapetty, Malappuram, who allowed 364 graves at the Badar Juma Masjid mosque to be shifted for NH widening. Though the residents opposed the move initially, they consented later saying that they didn’t want to be stamped as anti-develop-ment. The mahal committee convened a meeting of the residents and decided to give up 42 cents of land under the mosque for the highway. Appreciation poured in for the warm-hearted people after the report.

Go back, Magsaysay! September 4

CPM scuttled Magsaysay for Shailaja — Anil S

The TNIE exclusive on CPM asking its senior leader and former health minister K K Shailaja to decline the Magsaysay Award opened a Pandora’s box in the state. The Ramon Magsaysay Award Foundation had zeroed in on Shailaja for her commitment and service towards ensuring an accessible public health system and effectively leading from the front to manage the Nipah and Covid outbreaks in the state. With the report being widely followed by state and national media, the CPM state and central leaderships were forced to come up with clarifications. Going on the defensive, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury and state secretary M V Govindan said outcomes in the health sector were the result of a collective effort by the government, and, hence, an individual cannot accept the award. Left allies, however, felt that had CPM decided in favour of Shailaja accepting the award, it would have been a golden opportunity to project the Left alternative before a global audience.

October 26 : PULLING OUT FROM A PULLOUT

Byju’s set to stop ops in Kerala, starts sacking staff — Krishnachand K

Edtech major Byju’s Think and Learn (P) Ltd was about to wind up its operations at Technopark and had already started laying off employees. Prathidwani, a socio-cultural organisation of the IT park’s employees, also met Labour Minister V Sivankutty. Following a TNIE exclusive on the matter, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan intervened and a subsequent meeting with Byju Raveendran, the company’s CEO, made the latter withdraw from the decision.

STRAIN OVER SIXTY November 3

CPM asserts it is ‘master’, govt toes line, freezes fiat — Anil S

A day after the Left government backed out of its controversial order raising the retirement age in state-run public sector units to 60 years, CPM state secretary M V Govindan told TNIE that the party was unaware of the decision and that the finance department issued the order without consulting the CPM. “As the government order was issued without consulting the party, it faced a premature end,” he said.

ENTHUSIASM REDEFINED November 16

Messi, jersey & football frenzy. Wall at Patyam celebrates Argentina — Rajeev Kumar M A

The story of the passion of Shinith Patyam, Kannur district sports council secretary, encapsulated Kerala’s enthusiasm for football. In the run-up to the Qatar World Cup, Shinith painted the outer walls of his house in the colours of the Argentine jersey. The portraits of Maradona and Messi also donned the wall. The Spanish La Liga and Argentinos Juniors club vice-president Javier Pedrozolij, tweeted about the Shinith’s passion. Shinith said had it not been for the TNIE report, his love for the game would have remained a local curiosity.

PLAYING SPOILSPORT November 25

Samastha call against ‘football intoxication’— M P Prashanth

Samastha’s statement while the entire world was immersed in the football World Cup in Qatar created an uproar. Samastha Kerala Jam-Iyyathul Qutba committee, the body of khateebs who deliver Friday sermons in mosques, directed the preachers to ask believers not to indulge in extravagant and unbridled celebrations in the name of ‘football fever’. The Sunni leader’s assertion that hero worship in football may lead to polytheism became a heated discussion in visual media in Kerala and was followed up by the national media

Edited by: najiya nazrin a, Prasad V Mathew

Design: arjun k j

