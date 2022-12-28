Water level touches 142 ft; flood warning issued in Mullaperiyar

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: The water level at the Mullaperiyar dam in Idukki touched its maximum permissible storage capacity of 142 feet on Tuesday. Following this, the Public Works Department engineers of Tamil Nadu issued the third and final flood warning to Kerala.

The water level in the dam has been constantly rising since December after Tamil Nadu reduced the amount of water being discharged from the reservoir. The water level recorded on Tuesday at 7am was 141.95ft. 10am, it touched 142 ft. However, no decision regarding the opening of the dam shutters has been taken yet.

IDUKKI: The water level at the Mullaperiyar dam in Idukki touched its maximum permissible storage capacity of 142 feet on Tuesday. Following this, the Public Works Department engineers of Tamil Nadu issued the third and final flood warning to Kerala. The water level in the dam has been constantly rising since December after Tamil Nadu reduced the amount of water being discharged from the reservoir. The water level recorded on Tuesday at 7am was 141.95ft. 10am, it touched 142 ft. However, no decision regarding the opening of the dam shutters has been taken yet.