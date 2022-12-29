All but news from 2022: With love, TNIE scribes!

By Express News Service

Unwelcome guests -nejma sulaiman

In February, I visited the Kulachivayal settlement to gather details on traditional crops cultivated by the Muthuvan tribes of Idukki. The day we arrived, a ritual called ‘Komali’ was taking place where the male youth dress up as women and dance to live music. It dawned that an article on the tradition would make for interesting reading, and I convinced the photographer to stay back a while to take some pictures. However, we were interrupted by angry residents ordering us to leave, as outsiders are not permitted to attend the event. Fortunately, the tribal chief came to our rescue. It would have been an interesting article had I got pictures of the ceremony, but at that moment staying alive was the priority and so we left in haste.

When Sharks Attract - unnikrishnan s

The fishermen involved in shore-seine fishing at Puthiyathura, between Vizhinjam and Poovar in Thiruvananthapuram, were in for a surprise when they landed a large whale shark two weeks ago. Hauling in a heavy net, they were expectant. But their joy was shortlived when they spotted the trapped 5-metre-long shark: the creature was of no use to them and releasing it meant cutting their nets, with the additional effort of pushing the creature back into deeper waters. The endangered nature of the species did not make it any better. But the shark proved to be a gentle giant. When young boys joined in the effort to push the fish back into sea, it allowed them to sit on its tail. A tractor and some boats were employed to pull the rope attached to the shark. The exercise lasted over four hours.

Snooze and you lose!-krishnachand k

It seems that there’s no dearth of amusement for reporters on the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation beat. Council meetings are almost always highly entertaining, never lacking that extra ounce of spice. In the last two years, meetings have all been far from cordial. In fact, journalists now attend them prepared with headlines containing phrases such as ‘heated exchange’, and ‘unruly scenes’. A ‘meeting that was held peacefully’, it seems, could now come as a shock. Every journalist waits for ‘something or the other to happen’, so that the 3-hour-long council meetings make the evening news list. Reporters tend to take a nap in the hall as these meetings are usually scheduled at 2.30 pm, which is the undeclared ‘drowsy time’. But thanks to the raucous councillors, one can hardly catch a wink these days. There are a few councillors who leave us in splits. The recent ‘letter row’ has only served to increase the entertainment quotient of council meetings.

Finding Koya -M P Prashanth

A fake Facebook ID has been baffling reporters who have been following the tussle between the Samastha Kerala Jam-Iyyathul Ulema and the Confederation of Islamic Colleges. The ID, in the name of Ummer Koya, first emerged when tensions between the two escalated. For the past few months, Koya has been ‘exposing the real face’ of some Samastha leaders, by posting incriminating documents. Samastha finally approached the cops following an uproar on social media. While reporters are trying to identify the person behind the account, social media is agog over what Koya will reveal next.

Is she really a journo? -lesly joseph

Who is a journalist in this age? I found out when on a visit to an LP school in Kozhikode in August. I was doing a story on the mid-day meal scheme. While in conversation with the headmaster, I realised a few students were listening in. The HM, who also noticed them, enquired as to their interest. The students responded by asking if I really was a journalist. It suddenly struck me that their conception of a mediaperson is one who talks into an elongated mic with a cameraman for company. The HM explained that I work for a newspaper, but that I still identified as a journalist.

‘casual’ congman -cynthia chandran

Politicians have an aura about them. Their white attire may have something to do with that. It’s very rare to see Congress leaders dressed casually. But V D Satheesan was a recent exception. The Leader of the Opposition was sported in denims, floral shirt and sneakers, calling on Oommen Chandy in Bengaluru. It’s when photographs popped up on social media that we had a chance to see Satheesan in his new avatar. His followers went gaga over his attire, some even commenting that they were not aware that Satheesan had a dashing side to him.

