Calicut University syndicate scuttles woman faculty member's HoD bid

The Save University Campaign Committee, a whistleblowers’ group, alleged that the move was at the behest of a LDF-backed syndicate member. 

Published: 29th December 2022 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2022 05:57 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The syndicate of the Calicut University has courted controversy by allegedly denying the Head of the Department (HoD) post in the Russian and Comparative Literature department to a woman faculty member who belongs to the Scheduled Caste (SC) category.

As per the university rules, the senior-most assistant professor can be appointed HoD in the absence of associate professor or professor in the department. K Divya, who is the senior-most assistant professor in the departmentm had applied for the HoD post on these grounds. In a bid to scuttle Divya’s chances, the syndicate placed a condition that in case an assistant professor is appointed HoD, the applicant should have five years’ teaching experience.

The Save University Campaign Committee, a whistleblowers’ group, alleged that the move was at the behest of a LDF-backed syndicate member.  The syndicate decided to continue vesting the HoD charge with the faculty member of another department. Besides, the syndicate also asked Divya to submit an explanation as to why she did not apply for the post through the proper channel. The SUCC has taken up the matter with Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who is the Chancellor of the university, and SC/ST Welfare Minister K Radhakrishnan.

Meanwhile, sources in the university said the syndicate’s ‘five year experience’ norm for assistant professors has no validity unless the varsity statutes are amended. “The ‘five year experience’ clause for assistant professors applying for HoD post as well as the explanation sought from the faculty member would be reviewed in the next syndicate meeting,”  a top university official told TNIE.

