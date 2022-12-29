CPM state secretariat to discuss EP Jayarajan issue, likely to initiate probe

K S Sreejith By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM state leadership will take a call on the EP Jayarajan row, which has become a major headache for the party, on Friday. The state secretariat meet to be held on Friday is likely to initiate a party probe by constituting a commission to bring out the truth behind media reports on the alleged amassing of wealth by central committee member E P Jayarajan’s family.

The mode of investigation, including whether a commission will be formed to look into the allegations, will be known only after the leadership meet. Meanwhile as expected, the two-day CPM politburo meeting which ended on Wednesday did not take up the E P Jayarajan issue for discussion. TNIE had reported on Wednesday that the PB is unlikely to take up the controversies over senior leader E P Jayarajan.

The politburo, meanwhile discussed Governor Arif Mohammad Khan’s latest actions in connection with the University Amendment Bill. The central leadership took the position not to take up any issue other than those reported by the Kerala unit. The Kerala CPM did not report the EP issue before the PB. Speaking to media after the PB meet, general secretary Sitaram Yechury dismissed rumours that the PB took up the EP issue. “As far as the PB is concerned, no controversies were raised,” he said. When asked about allegations against EP, he said, “Kerala state committee is perfectly equipped to discuss these issues and take necessary action. Kerala unit will discuss the issue concerning it.”

With this, the coming secretariat meeting has become significant. “The PB does not have time to discuss such issues,’’ a central leader told TNIE. “This is not a national issue. The Kerala unit is going forward with the rectification campaign. Any issues raised in any unit will be discussed there only. If it’s a serious mistake, the party will take action. If not, the party will rectify it,” he said.

Meanwhile there’s a strong feeling among leaders that the CPM should clarify on the EP row. They point out that since the controversy has been widely discussed in the media, there’s confusion among the cadres and party supporters. Sources said even if P Jayarajan does not file a written complaint, the party may take up the issue. “The CPM is of the view that the episode has now reached a point where a clarification is needed,” a state secretariat member told TNIE.

“Since the controversy has appeared in public, the party should inquire about it and bring out the truth,” he said. It is learnt that the form, structure and the procedure of inquiry commission will be decided by the leadership. The leadership is also considering the option of resolving the controversy in the state committee itself. Meanwhile, E P Jayarajan on Wednesday broke his silence. He hinted that he may attend the next secretariat meeting on Friday. If the issue is taken up, he is expected to explain his side of the story. He was absent at the last secretariat meeting.

POLITBURO APPRISED OF UNIVERSITY BILL

CPM state leadership reported Governor Arif Mohammad Khan delaying his assent for the varsity Bill, in the PB. The state unit pointed out the consequences of Rajbhavan’s action on the Bill’s fate. The governor seeking legal advice was also discussed in detail. The state leadership reportedly mentioned the government’s plan of action including taking legal means.

