INL Kerala meet underway

KOZHIKODE: Minister for Public Works and Tourism PA Muhamed Riyas has asked the youth to resist the move from the RSS-controlled Central government to convert India to a theocratic government.

Speaking at the seminar ‘Youth, Politics and Resistance’ organised as part of the state conference of the INL in Kozhikode on Wednesday, Riyas said the Centre’s policies have rendered thousands of youths jobless. The Centre is hesitating to conduct recruitment even though lakhs of vacancies are lying unfilled.

National Youth League state president Shameer Payyanangadi, V K Sanoj (DYFI), Sreejith (AIYF), Rijil Makkutty (Youth Congress) and others spoke.

Earlier, INL state president and Minister Ahamed Devarkovil hoisted the flag, marking the beginning of the conference. National general secretary Musammil Hussein, national treasurer A A Amin, state general secretary Kasim Irikkur and others were present.

MLA T P Ramakrishnan will inaugurate the labour meeting on Thursday. Ministers MB Rajesh and Antony Raju and other leaders will attend the national seminar on ‘Future of Indian Secularism’.

