Majority vote bank crucial to unseat Narendra Modi: AK Antony

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an apparent move to make inroads into the majority vote bank, senior Congress leader A K Antony said those going to temples or who apply tilak on the forehead should not be sidelined. He also urged the party state leadership to ensure that both the majority and minority communities are brought together to unseat the BJP from power.

At a time when UDF allies have been raising concerns about the Congress toeing a soft Hindutva approach, Antony’s stance gains significance.

The veteran leader, who has been staying away from state politics for sometime, was speaking after inaugurating the 138th foundation day of the Indian National Congress at Indira Bhavan on Wednesday.

It is usually Antony who sets the political agenda during campaigning before elections. This time too, he has done so, well ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

A harsh critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress Working Committee member pointed out that Muslims and Christians have been visiting mosques and churches. Highlighting the irony, he said when Hindus visit temples, they are being branded as those practising soft Hindutva. This would only help the Modi government retain power for a third time, he warned.

“If the BJP stays in power, the Constitution will cease to exist. The country’s integrity and unity will be compromised. The BJP has taken a leaf out of the colonial rule which promoted ‘divide and rule’ to cling onto power”, said Antony. He further added that the Congress as a political party is large enough to accommodate all social groups, according equal importance to each.

